Leica has just issued a mass firmware update across nearly its entire current lineup of camera models, from the D-Lux 8 compact camera to the M11-P rangefinder camera.

Firmware updates come in many forms. Some unlock new features, others refine existing tools, and occasionally they ensure compliance with evolving regulations. At first glance, Leica’s latest rollout leans toward the latter, but tucked within are a few notable enhancements, especially for select models.

The updated models include the Leica Q3, Q3 43, M11, M11-P, M11 Monochrom, M11-D, SL2, SL2-S, SL3, SL3-S and D-Lux 8.

The consistent update across all models is a quiet but significant compliance note: "The requirements of Lot6/Lot26, Regulation (EU) 2023/826 on ecodesign are supported."

This new EU legislation, which came into effect on May 09 2025, focuses on reducing energy consumption when electronic devices are turned off, in standby or in networked standby modes. In practical terms, it means your Leica will now draw less power when not actively in use; a subtle but important step toward sustainability.

Still, this rollout isn’t just about ticking regulatory boxes. Several cameras also receive meaningful upgrades that enhance usability and performance.

For users of the Leica SL3 and SL3-S there are new video formats, C4K and C6K, bringing even greater professional flexibility to Leica’s hybrid offerings.

Alongside these additions, the user interface has been refined. Headphone volume controls have been relocated to the audio menu, magnification can now be toggled using the joystick, and film and video styles have been folded into the Leica Looks section. These small but thoughtful changes streamline workflow, particularly for filmmakers and hybrid shooters.

Leica Q3 43 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Leica Q3 and Q3 43 also see welcome improvements, particularly around autofocus control. A new AF settings menu enables users to separately adjust AF sensitivity and AF speed, while the AF Tracking Start Position now has a dedicated home in the same section.

These updates will be especially appreciated by street photographers and others who rely on fast, responsive focus performance.

Other enhancements include a new continuous shooting option that enables 5 fps at 12-bit with autofocus, and support for electronic shutter speeds up to 1/16000s in P/A mode, pushing the Q series further.

For the full list of firmware changes, along with download links for each model, visit the official Leica website.

Although the headline may focus on energy regulations, it’s clear that Leica is using this opportunity to polish and refine its cameras in meaningful ways. In a market where longevity and adaptability matter more than ever, it’s encouraging to see the brand support its existing lineup.

