$400 off The Nikon Z6 from Adorama, down to just $1596,95

Black Friday Camera deals are already here with this great deal of $400 off the Nikon Z6 from Adorama. The Nikon Z6 was replaced by the Nikon Z6 II however, the Z6 is still a very capable camera today, offering a 24mp full-frame sensor, ISO from 100-51,200, 12 frames per second continuous shooting and delivering UHD 4K Video at 30p or slow-motion video at 1080p at 120p.

The Nikon Z6 comes equipped with Nikon's Expeed 6 Image Processing Engine and offers a 24mp full-frame sensor, Native ISO from 100-51,200, 12 frames per second continues shooting and delivering UHD 4K Video at 30p or slow-motion video at 1080p at 120p. Rendering the Nikon Z6 a great offering for any photo-enthusiast from the Z lens line-up or F-mount equivalent via the Z-adapter.

