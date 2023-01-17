Canon topples Sony to reclaim mirrorless throne in Japan

Would it surprise you to know that Canon still reins supreme in the marketplace, dominating both DSLR and mirrorless sales? Probably not. What if we told you that OM System (formerly Olympus) has the third biggest mirrorless market share, ahead of Nikon, Fujifilm and Panasonic?

Welcome to Japan, where the latest sales figures have been collated by BCN Retail – the nation’s point of sale data cruncher, which runs the numbers from the retail industry and provides year-end league tables in the form of its BCN Awards.

The latest report (opens in new tab), in one sense, tells the same old story. In the declining DSLR sector, Canon has jumped from less than two-thirds of the market to over three-quarters of it, with a 76.8% share (up from 59.8% last year).

In second, unsurprisingly, is Nikon – though its share has dramatically eroded to just 17.2% (down from 33.9% last year). Ricoh remains the de facto bronze medal winner, with its Pentax cameras holding steady at 5.7% (compared to 5.8% last year).

Where the interesting part of the story comes is in the mirrorless market. Canon has usurped Sony to reclaim top dog status with 31.7% share (up from 28.2% in 2021), while Sony drops back to second with a still-competitive 29.4% share (down from last year’s 32.0%).

What will surely raise eyebrows is that OM Digital Solutions – formerly Olympus – ranks third in the market, and has actually grown its share, at 14.3% (up from 12.7%). Yes, despite the sale and the rebranding and all the naysaying, OM System remains ahead of Nikon, Fujifilm and Panasonic.

There is plenty of other interesting data in the BCN Awards, including Panasonic’s domination of the video camera category, so it’s well worth taking a look at the full results (which are, as you might imagine, in Japanese, so keep Google Translate open in another new!).

