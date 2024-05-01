Canon PowerShot Zoom monocular drops to its best-ever price

By Hannah Rooke
Contributions from
James Artaius
 published

Record FullHD video at the touch of a button with this pocket-sized monocular now slashed in price at Park Cameras

Canon PowerShot zoom monocular
(Image credit: Canon)

The PowerShot Zoom is one of the most unusual compact cameras you can get from Canon. It works a bit like a monocular - giving you a telescopic view of action and wildlife - but can shoot stills and video too. We have seen some great discounts on this model since its launch - but now it can be found at its best-ever price - and comes in a kit with a 16 GB microSD card and a 20-watt USB--C charging adapter.

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £239 | now £189 Save £50 at Park Cameras

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was £239 | now £189
Save £50 at Park Cameras This unusual camera has a 12MP sensor, and can record Full HD MP4 files  - with a built-in 100-400mm zoom that's great for record photos of wildlife and sports. 

View Deal
Save £50 at Park Cameras. If you don't want the white version of the camera, Park Cameras also has the same deal on the all-black version. But hurry - as it looks like they only have limited quantities of both colours.

View Deal

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

