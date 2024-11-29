Amazing Canon PowerShot Zoom monocular deal is back — just $99!

The Black Friday camera deals are now in full flow... And we have just spotted an old friend - with a deal we have drooled about last Black Friday. And that's a whopping 62% off a refurbished Canon Powershot zoom monocular, direct from Canon – for just $99.

Canon PowerShot Zoom| was $269.99 | now $99.99

Save $170.99 at Canon if you purchase this refurbished pocket-sized alternative to binoculars. It has a 12MP sensor, can record MP4 files and take 4.6 megabyte photos. You don't very often see savings with a whopping 62% off so grab it while you can!

The Canon PowerShot Zoom has a three-way one-touch switchable button, effortlessly transitioning from 100mm to 400mm optical zoom, and extends up to 800mm digital zoom for distant subjects. The autofocus with face tracking keeps your focus sharp, while image stabilization ensures a steady view.

Designed to fit in your pocket, this monocular is perfect for sporting events, hikes, or a day at the zoo. Equipped with a 12MP CMOS sensor, it captures both FullHD 30p video and still images. Connect seamlessly to your smartphone via built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for Remote LiveView or easy image and video transfer.

While traditional binoculars are great for watching things as they happen, the PowerShot Zoom enables you to record all the action to watch back later. Images do have a fixed aspect ratio of 4:3 which is the original aspect ratio used for broadcast. You can, of course, crop photos in the post if you want to get a more standard 6x4 or 5x7 image instead. You can also view what you've shot by looking down the electronic viewfinder.

"The Canon PowerShot Zoom literally puts a 100mm, 400mm and (digital) 800mm lens in your pocket," says my colleague James in his review.

"The resulting images and video obviously have compromised fidelity, but you probably wouldn't even be able to TAKE those images and video otherwise. Ideal for birdwatchers, plane and trainspotters, walkers and ramblers who always wish they had something to snap that bird or plane in the distance – and a fascinating gadget for photographers who occasionally want more reach than their camera or phone can provide."

We've seen some amazing best Canon Black Friday deals this year, mostly on full-frame and APS-C mirrorless systems but even with the discounts you'll still have to spend a fair bit. At less than $100 this would make a perfect Christmas gift to someone who loves the outdoors or even a treat for yourself.