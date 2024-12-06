Canon EOS R10 drops to its lowest price again

Black Friday may have been and gone, but we are still finding a fair few very decent camera sale deals in the run-up to Christmas.

We have just noticed this tasty discount on the Canon EOS R10 at London Camera Centre - which gets you an extra £100 off the recent price of the mirrorless camera kit, which comes with the RF-S 18-55mm IS zoom lens. At £899, using the voucher CANONSAVE. this equals the lowest price we saw during the Prime-customer-only Amazon sale earlier in the year

When we reviewed the camera, we commented on its professional-level autofocus and speed, 4K 60p imaging, and 120p slow-motion at 1080p – and that it offered performance that punches well above its weight class.

The Canon EOS R10 is a sleek mirrorless camera with a hybrid ethos. Suited to both photo and video worlds, the R10 brings an APS-C sensor to the R system, along with high-speed shooting, intelligent AF, and impressive 4K video recording to complement a multimedia workflow.

It comes equipped with the same Digic X processor borrowed from the flagship Canon EOS R3 that allows the Canon ROS R10 to shoot at a continuous 23 frames-per-second with its silent electronic shutter or an impressive 15fps via its mechanical shutter.

Beyond stills, the R10's sensor also offers high-res UHD 4K 8-bit recording, with the ability to record at up to 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p when using an oversampled 6K recording area for improved sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise. And, for slow-motion playback, 120p recording is supported at up to Full HD resolution.

This makes it the perfect camera for anyone wanting to start creating content for clients or social media, and even YouTube.

