Canon drops a major firmware boost for four Cinema EOS cameras

Canon is at it again! It has just delivered a major firmware upgrade for four of its Cinema EOS cameras, boosting performance and adding new features.

Canon has been impressively updating the firmware of its existing cameras to future-proof them for the ever-advancing needs of its users. Earlier in the year we saw the release of firmware that boosted AF performance in cameras like the Canon EOS R5, as well as adding the ability to shoot 400MP images via pixel shift.

The company has now issued firmware upgrades for some of its most important cinema cameras: the Canon EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70 and EOS R5 C. Additionally it has released updates for its flagship camcorder, the Canon XF605, as well as select PTZ cameras. The firmware adds new features such as a digital teleconverter, as well as support for new products like the just-announced Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens.

Highlights of the updates, first reported by Canon Rumors, are as follows:

Canon EOS C70 (Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS C500 Mark II & C300 Mark III

• Adds a Digital Tele-converter.

• Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller.

• Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

• Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable the display of the vector color and color space on the screen.

• Adds compatibility with the CN-E 31.5-95mm Flex Zoom Lens.

Canon EOS C70

• Adds a Digital Tele-converter.

• Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller.

• Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

• Adds compatibility with the RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime series of cinema lenses.

• Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses.

Canon EOS R5 C

• Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

• Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable the display of the vector color and color space on the screen.

• Adds frame display function while recording.

• Adds compatibility with the RF 24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime Cinema Lenses.

• Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses.

• Adds improvements to the camera’s photo mode.

Canon XF605

• Adds support for SRT protocol.

• Adds file recording in XF-AVC Full HD 25 megabits per second format.

• Proxy file recording in MP4 16 megabits per second when in XF-AVC Full HD 25 format.

• Adds chunk recording and continuous playback of multiple clips.

• Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems.

• Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller."

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 IS USM Z (Image credit: Canon)

Additionally, Canon is launching a new app named Canon Multi-Camera Control App – which, as the name suggests, facilitates the control of multiple cameras using compatible iPhones. The app will enable users to control elements such as the start, stop, focus, zoom, ND filter, ISO and white balance.

I have mentioned before how impressed I have been with Canon's firmware updates, and how it is keeping existing cameras updated to be more future-proof. It shows a level of care and support for customers, making them feel respected and looked after.

The firmware will be available in early December, and the app looks like it will be available at a similar time. For more information on the firmware updates, keep an eye on the Canon website.

