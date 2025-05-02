Content creatives and filmmakers can rejoice as the new Canon EOS R50 V is now shipping, marking a significant addition to the company's lineup. Initially announced in March 2025, the R50 V is available for purchase through major retailers, including B&H Photo. The camera is offered both as a body-only option and in a kit with the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens, catering to a range of user preferences.

Designed with video creators in mind, the EOS R50 V features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor paired with Canon's Digic X processor. This combination enables high-resolution stills and video capabilities, including UHD 4K recording at 60 frames per second and 6K oversampled 4K at 30 fps. The camera also supports Full HD 1080p recording at 120 fps for smooth slow-motion footage. Enhanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II provides 651 autofocus zones, offering precise subject tracking for people, animals, and vehicles.

The R50 V incorporates several features tailored for content creators, such as a front-facing record button and a vertical tripod mount, facilitating easier self-recording and vertical video production. It also includes advanced video tools like Canon Log 3, HLG, and PQ recording, as well as false color and zebra patterns for exposure monitoring. The camera offers multiple live streaming options, including UVC via USB, HDMI output, and Canon's Camera Connect app, providing flexibility for various streaming setups.

For those new to video production, the EOS R50 V also offers user-friendly features such as automatic exposure modes, scene presets like Smooth Skin and Close-up Demo, and built-in color filters. These tools aim to simplify the creative process, allowing users to achieve professional-looking results with minimal setup. The camera's compact design and intuitive interface make it an accessible option for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

With its combination of advanced video capabilities and user-friendly features, the Canon EOS R50 V positions itself as a versatile tool for content creators seeking to elevate their production quality. Its availability through major retailers ensures that aspiring vloggers and videographers can readily access this new offering from Canon.