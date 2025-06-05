Canon is upgrading the features on a handful of existing cinema and PTZ cameras, thanks to new firmware. On Thursday, June 5, Canon unveiled new firmware for the Canon EOS C400 and C80 cinema cameras, as well as the PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) series of tracking and livestreaming cameras. Both of the cinema cameras as well as the C70, R5C, and XF605 will also receive updates to comply with the EU Radio Equipment Directive.

The Canon C400, C80, C70, R5C, and XF605 will also get a small update to comply with the EU Radio Equipment Directive, which requires internet-connected devices to follow certain security measures, such as password protection. Canon says that it adds the option to require a security code every time the camera is powered on, requiring a PIN to access the camera. The company says that the security code is an optional feature, and users can turn it off so that the camera doesn’t require a PIN every time.

The EU directive requires certain internet-connected devices to follow security requirements, including password protection. The deadline for complying with the directive is August 1, 2025. While the firmware is designed to comply with EU regulations, the update is rolling out to those cameras worldwide at the end of July.

The Canon EOS C400 will be able to use both manual focus and tracking autofocus together with the upcoming firmware. Canon explains that, once the firmware is installed, creatives can use the C400 in the Tracking AF mode, use manual focus adjustment on the lens, and then the camera will automatically begin tracking the newly refocused object or person.

Both the C400 and EOS C80 will support Distortion and Chromatic Aberration distortion correction when playing back Cinema RAW files on the camera. Previously, the corrections weren’t possible to preview on the camera.

The two cinema cameras will also support 256 registered LUTs in camera, a steep increase from the previous limit of 20.

The firmware updates also add more information to one of the display modes, adding sensor mode, resolution, recording codec on each card slot, Custom Picture Gamma, digital stabilization, and the tilt and roll of the camera’s built-in level. Both cinema cameras also gain CV Protocol for virtual production sets.

Canon’s series of PTZ cameras capable of following and tracking people around the room will also gain a list of new updates. That list includes the CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, CR-N100, and CR-X300 cameras, commonly used for livestreaming, education, broadcast, and other applications.

Area Zoom will allow for drawing over the user interface in order to zoom in on a specific area. Tracking has improved for following fast movement. A new feature called face composition assistance will automatically change the composition to match the empty space to the direction the subject is facing.

