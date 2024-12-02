Black Friday has been ‘meh’ this year for photographers like me. But these six still-live Cyber Monday deals give me hope

I love deal hunting so much that in high school I once earned the nickname Clearance. Nearly two decades later and now testing and writing about the best cameras makes me the go-to person my friends all ask about what camera to buy. Naturally, that means I love the challenge of digging up the best Black Friday deals for photographers – except this year, the Black Friday deals have felt a bit boring.

There have been a number of great deals on things I already own and love, like Flashpoint lighting and Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop (both deals that are still live for Cyber Monday) that I probably would have bought had I not already owned them. One of the filters that is on my wishlist is nearly 70 percent off and I may very well pick up some steeply discounted memory cards before Cyber Monday is over. (Because, let’s face it, a photographer can never have too many memory cards.)

But I haven’t spotted a deal good enough to break my resolve to not shop for myself this close to Christmas. As a Fujifilm photographer, most of the lens deals I've seen have been minor price drops, saving maybe 10 or 20 percent.

In the US, we’ve been seeing Black Friday ads before the election ads left our screens. Black Friday no longer seems like a day, but more of a season. That’s where much of my disappointment lies – had I not been actively watching for deals since October, I would have missed the steepest discounts on the items on my shopping list.

Stretching the Black Friday deals across more than just one weekend makes it harder to decide when to pull the trigger on that sale price. I bought four gifts so far over Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, but many of the items on my gift lists were far better in October when I first started deal hunting for the upcoming holidays. But, while I only have one photography enthusiast on my list, a 12-year-old that I’m gifting this still-discounted Instax digital hybrid camera, there are still a few deals hanging around for Cyber Monday that are well worth considering for photographers and for gifting.

These are the highly-giftable Cyber Monday deals still worth checking out.

The only under-$100 Cyber Monday camera deal that doesn't stink

Fujifilm Instax Mini Liplay: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Adorama US Most cameras under $100 produce pretty dismal results, but this is a camera that I'm gifting this year. It's both a digital and an instant film camera, which means you can still take pictures even after you run out of film. Compact cameras are trending and the Liplay makes it a great gift for pre-teens and teenagers, and even adults that appreciate the value of a print. While the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is my favorite digital-instant hybrid for its extra creative tools, this Cyber Monday deal puts the Liplay at half the cost. Buy it for: Older kids and teenagers that want a fun compact camera that can spit out shareable prints; adults that want to relive the instant photography days Don't buy it for: Serious photographers. The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, while twice the cost, has more controls and creative tools. Or the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 will allow serious photographers to print out the photos from their mirrorless camera.

Steeply discounted cameras for beginners

Panasonic Lumix S5: was $1,797 now $997.99 at Adorama US Finding a full-frame camera under $1,000 is quite rare – and the Panasonic S5 isn't a bare-bones beginner camera either. The S5 has now been replaced by the Panasonic S5 II, but buying a slightly outdated mid-tier camera is often the better deal than buying a cheap beginner camera. Read the full Panasonic S5 review for more on why this camera is so great. Buy it if you: Want (or want to gift) a solid, full-frame camera that's great for both photos and videos Don't buy it if you: Need the latest, greatest autofocus system, as the S5 II offers a much better focusing system

Nikon Z5: was $2,393.90 now $1,493.90 at Adorama US Nikon's newbie-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera has a robust feel that doesn't fell like a chinzy budget cam. Plus, it still includes 4K despite the entry-level category. What we didn't love in our Nikon Z5 review was that the price wasn't super competitive and the kit lens a bit limiting – but a Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $900 and offers a much better 24-70mm f4 lens in the bundle. Buy it if: You want (or want to gift) a full-frame camera with a solid build and image quality Don't buy it if: You (or the recipient) are a sports photographer, as it only has 4.5 fps bursts

Canon EOS R100: was $599 now $349 at Walmart The Canon EOS R100 isn't my favorite budget camera because its features are a little too stunted – but it's probably the best camera under $400 right now. You can't even get a good compact for this price! The discount is so steep that many retailers are listing this as on backorder, but Walmart is still listing this deal in stock. Buy it if: You want a simple camera that delivers images much better than a smartphone Don't buy it if: You want to shoot action, or you want a camera that has a durable build

Highly giftable Cyber Monday deals

Fujifilm Instax Mini Wide Photo Printer: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Adorama US Portable smartphone printers make really great gifts not just for photographers but for anyone who enjoys snapping photos with their smartphone. This Instax Wide printer prints on real Wide Instax – which is larger than the credit-card-sized Instax Mini. Because its real film, it's not pixel-peeping print quality, but the nostalgia and charm makes this a great gift. Buy it if: You want a unique gift for anyone who likes taking photos Don't buy it if: You want lab quality prints, as Instax film is better for retro charm

While I'm glad I started deal hunting when the first Black Friday ads started popping up nearly a month early, there are thankfully some good deals still left for Cyber Monday.

