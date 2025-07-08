What camera accessory deals are you hoping to pick up this Prime Day?

I’m sure we’re all looking for that too-good-to-be-true camera deal, but there are many more bargains to be had this Prime Day if you can manage to steal your eyes away from the glitz and glamour of the best Prime Day camera deals. I for one use the sales period to pick up a few cut-price camera essentials such as batteries, memory cards and filters. Sure, they’re not the sexiest photography items in the world, but everyone needs them.

Perhaps you’re looking to finally upgrade your kit lens that you've been using for years or maybe you need a new tripod as your old one's long since succumbed to the corrosive nature of salt water. Whatever camera accessories you’ve got your eye on, I’d love to know what you’re most looking out for, so feel free to contribute to the poll below. If you’re a lucky so-and-so who’s picking up a new camera this Prime Day, I’ve created a poll for that, too.

Something I know I'm going to be picking up is a few SD cards, and with the SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I dropping to just $9.99 in the US and £7.19 in the UK, I might pick up three or four. I've also always wanted a half-decent pair of everyday binoculars, since I enjoy wildlife photography and I've got my eye on the Celestron Outland X 8 x 42, which is priced at $74.10 in the US and £69.99 in the UK.

I'm also trying to ignore the incredible US-based iPad Mini deal at just $379! I'll keep my fingers crossed in the hope I see a similar deal in the UK, and if you're looking or a no-frills first camera backpack, I've noticed the Lowepro Tahoe 150 Backpack is going for a respectable £49.40 in the UK.

Check out the best camera backpacks and the best Amazon Prime Day binocular deals.