These are the best Memorial Day camera deals in 2025

The Memorial Day camera deals have arrived early and tariffs don't hit these!
Memorial Day doesn’t officially arrive until Monday, May 26th, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from rolling out the red carpet early. with some amazing camera deals!
The annual spring sale period is already in full swing, with camera deals popping up across the internet and in stores - some worth your time, others not so much. This year, navigating Memorial Day discounts takes more than just clicking on the first banner you see. With inflation still biting and US tariffs disrupting the camera market in unpredictable waves, this is far from your typical long weekend sales event.
My approach, as always, is about precision. I’ve focused on highlighting camera deals that not only offer genuine savings but are also unlikely to stay at this price for long. Many models, particularly newer mirrorless systems and high-end compacts have so far dodged the brunt of tariff hikes - but that may not last.
These early discounts could well be the last chance to grab them before price increases kick in. That’s why you won’t find the usual scattergun approach here, and why DSLR deals are largely absent unless they’re outrageously discounted. This is a time for smart buying, not just bargain hunting.
Best memorial day camera deals
SAVE $120 at Best Buy. The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini packs 5.3K60 video and HyperSmooth 5.0 into a screenless, rugged body that’s built for tight mounts and raw, point-of-view action.
Save $200 at Amazon In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast, and with the 24-105mm lens, it's incredible.
💲Price match:
Adorama: $3,099 | B&H: $3099
Save $250 at Adorama The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. You can get a memory card and camera bag thrown in at no extra cost.
Save $400 at B&H. The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.
💲Price Match:
Adorama: $2,096.95
Save $500 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.
💲Price Match:
B&H: $3496.95
SAVE $500 at Adorama. If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications.
Price check: B&H: $1,796.95| Amazon: $1,796.95
Best memorial day camera accessory deals
SAVE $1,700 at B&H This three-piece light kit is just the perfect solution for any photographer or videographer looking to have that perfect studio lighting in any environment in a small portable package - now with an ever cheaper price tag too!
💲Price match:
Amazon $699
Best memorial day drone deals
Save at $99.75 Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots
SAVE $488 at B&H. The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo pairs blistering first-person flight with rock-solid 4K footage, all wrapped in a cinewhoop frame that’s built to thread the needle between trees, rooftops, and pure adrenaline.
Best memorial day binocular deals
SAVE $60 at B&H. The Olympus 8x40 Explorer S binoculars offer a wide 60° field of view and bright, anti-reflection coated optics, all in a lightweight, rubber-armored body built for immersive nature and sports viewing.
SAVE $40 at B&H. The Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars combine 10x magnification with 50mm objectives and multicoated Eco-Glass optics, delivering bright, wide-angle views from dawn to dusk in a rugged, tripod-ready Porro prism design.
Best memorial day software deals
SAVE $164.89 at Adorama. Get a full year of Adobe Creative Cloud - featuring Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and more - for $494.99 at Adorama, saving you 25% on the industry’s top creative suite.
SAVE $29.89 at Adorama. Adobe Lightroom’s 1-Year Subscription is now $89.99 at Adorama - 25% off - for powerful, AI-driven photo editing and 1TB of cloud storage across all your devices.
SAVE $59.89 at Adorama. The Adobe Creative Cloud 1-Year Subscription for Students & Teachers is available at Adorama for $239.88, providing access to over 20 creative apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, tailored for educational users.
