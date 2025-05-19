These are the best Memorial Day camera deals in 2025

Memorial Day doesn’t officially arrive until Monday, May 26th, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from rolling out the red carpet early. with some amazing camera deals!

The annual spring sale period is already in full swing, with camera deals popping up across the internet and in stores - some worth your time, others not so much. This year, navigating Memorial Day discounts takes more than just clicking on the first banner you see. With inflation still biting and US tariffs disrupting the camera market in unpredictable waves, this is far from your typical long weekend sales event.

My approach, as always, is about precision. I’ve focused on highlighting camera deals that not only offer genuine savings but are also unlikely to stay at this price for long. Many models, particularly newer mirrorless systems and high-end compacts have so far dodged the brunt of tariff hikes - but that may not last.

These early discounts could well be the last chance to grab them before price increases kick in. That’s why you won’t find the usual scattergun approach here, and why DSLR deals are largely absent unless they’re outrageously discounted. This is a time for smart buying, not just bargain hunting.

Best memorial day camera deals

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm: was $846.95 now $596.95 at Adorama Save $250 at Adorama The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. You can get a memory card and camera bag thrown in at no extra cost.

Nikon Z6 III: was $2,496.95 now $2,096.95 at BHPhoto Save $400 at B&H. The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.



💲Price Match:

Adorama: $2,096.95

Best memorial day camera accessory deals

Best memorial day drone deals

HoverAir X1: was $399 now $299.25 at Amazon Save at $99.75 Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots

Best memorial day binocular deals

Best memorial day software deals