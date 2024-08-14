New Instax mini Link 3 adds new 3D AR effects and photobooth-style collages

Instax Mini Link 3 adds new and 3D AR effects, photobooth collages, and launches alongside a brand new ‘SPRINKLES’ mini film

Fujifilm has just announced the Instax mini Link 3 with a few new tricks to get the most out of your prints including a brand new AiR Studio 3D AR effects, and photobooth style collages.

If you want to make your best phone photos a little more tangible, Instax’s range of printers has long been some of the best portable printers around, coming in three sizes of prints – wide, square, and mini. Like the Instax mini Link 2 before it, the latter is where you’ll find the Instax mini Link 3, printing photos from your phone or tablet directly onto Instax mini film.

