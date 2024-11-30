No more excuses not to learn flash – the budget lighting gear I still use as a pro is steeply discounted right now

I’m a professional portrait and wedding photographer – yet I have never been able to bring myself to drop thousands of dollars on lighting gear. That’s why the flashes and strobe in my kit are all from Flashpoint. They work great, but I’m not devastated if my light stand tips and cracks my flash. But if I didn’t already own several Flashpoint flashes and a strobe, I would be adding these Black Friday photography deals to my cart.
Flashpoint is an Adorama-exclusive brand. While some off-brands and store brands can be cheaply made, several of Flashpoint’s offerings are re-branded Godox gear. While I’ve damaged some of my flashes by dropping them, I’ve always been impressed at how long my Flashpoint flashes seem to last for the price point.
This is the round version of the flash that I own two of. The Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion X R2 is easy to use, yet powerful enough to light a variety of scenes. Before you add it to the cart, click on your camera brand under Product Options so you get the variation that works with your camera body.
While hot shoe flashes are great, if you want a light that can overpower the sun for even more creative effects, you'll need a strobe. This budget strobe is one that I use personally and I find it plenty sufficient for both indoor and outdoor portraits. The non-TTL is the better deal if you know how to use manual flash settings, but the TTL version is discounted too.
The R2 Nano is a reliable, compact flash trigger that works with Flashpoint flashes as well as strobes. It's a must for off-camera flash work. Before you add it to your cart, scroll to under Product Options and select your camera brand for seamless compatibility with your existing gear.
I will never again buy a flash stand that doesn't have auto-deploy legs. This AutoStand automatically folds up and releases the three legs as you move it around.