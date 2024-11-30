No more excuses not to learn flash – the budget lighting gear I still use as a pro is steeply discounted right now

By
published

If I didn't already own this Flashpoint gear, I'd be adding it to my cart

Two Flashpoint lights on a green background
(Image credit: Adorama)

I’m a professional portrait and wedding photographer – yet I have never been able to bring myself to drop thousands of dollars on lighting gear. That’s why the flashes and strobe in my kit are all from Flashpoint. They work great, but I’m not devastated if my light stand tips and cracks my flash. But if I didn’t already own several Flashpoint flashes and a strobe, I would be adding these Black Friday photography deals to my cart.

Flashpoint is an Adorama-exclusive brand. While some off-brands and store brands can be cheaply made, several of Flashpoint’s offerings are re-branded Godox gear. While I’ve damaged some of my flashes by dropping them, I’ve always been impressed at how long my Flashpoint flashes seem to last for the price point.

Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Round Flash
Flashpoint Zoom Li-on X R2 TTL Round Flash: was $259 now $149 at Adorama US

This is the round version of the flash that I own two of. The Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion X R2 is easy to use, yet powerful enough to light a variety of scenes. Before you add it to the cart, click on your camera brand under Product Options so you get the variation that works with your camera body.

View Deal
Flashpoint Xplor 600 R2 Manual HSS
Flashpoint Xplor 600 R2 Manual HSS: was $549 now $349 at Adorama US

While hot shoe flashes are great, if you want a light that can overpower the sun for even more creative effects, you'll need a strobe. This budget strobe is one that I use personally and I find it plenty sufficient for both indoor and outdoor portraits. The non-TTL is the better deal if you know how to use manual flash settings, but the TTL version is discounted too.

View Deal
Flashpoint R2 Nano Wireless TTL Flash Trigger
Flashpoint R2 Nano Wireless TTL Flash Trigger: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Adorama US

The R2 Nano is a reliable, compact flash trigger that works with Flashpoint flashes as well as strobes. It's a must for off-camera flash work. Before you add it to your cart, scroll to under Product Options and select your camera brand for seamless compatibility with your existing gear.

View Deal
Flashpoint Air-Cushion Heavy-Duty AutoStand Pro
Flashpoint Air-Cushion Heavy-Duty AutoStand Pro: was $99.95 now $59.95 at Adorama US

I will never again buy a flash stand that doesn't have auto-deploy legs. This AutoStand automatically folds up and releases the three legs as you move it around.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles