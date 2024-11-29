This $39.99 photo accessory will make my photos sparkle and is top of my Black Friday wishlist with a massive $85 saving

I have a love-hate relationship with modern camera lenses – on the one hand, they are technically great, but on the other hand, modern optics often feel too sterile. The solution? Creative lens filters. The Tiffen Glimmerglass filter uses a shiny coating that gives light a beautiful glow -- and its steeply discounted among Adorama's Black Friday camera deals.

The Tiffen Glimmerglass is the photo accessory that’s highest on my wish list this Christmas. I’ve been eyeing the similar Tiffen Pro Mist filters, but the Glimmerglass takes that up a notch by adding some literal sparkle to the filter to bring out the highlights more. It will also soften the sharpness a bit, which means more flattering portraits without the need to smooth out skin in a portrait.

Tiffen Glimmerglass: was $124.99 now $39.99 at Adorama US With some sizes and strengths discounted as much as 67 percent off, the Tiffen Glimmerglass filter is a steal on Black Friday. The filter creates a glow around light sources while adding a bit of softness, making it a great look for photographers who love the film look. The higher the number, the stronger the effect so you can pick how much you want the image to be impacted by the filter.

The design of Tiffen’s Glimmerglass makes it a great filter for any photographer who loves a softer, more film-like look. If you know a photographer that puts nylons over their lens to get a softer look, give them some Glimmerglass.

Glimmerglass comes in different strengths, with a 1/4th offering the most subtle effect and the 4 and 5 strengths offering the most obvious effect. The 70 percent off deal is only good for some strengths and sizes, however, with some of the options still listed at full price.

The biggest problem with gifting photo filters is that you’ll need to know the thread size of their lens. If you slyly ask the photographer in your life what their favorite lens is, you can simply Google the name of the lens with “filter size” and add that size to your cart.

Or, if you’re a photographer, this Black Friday deal may be too good not to shop for yourself.

