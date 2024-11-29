This $39.99 photo accessory will make my photos sparkle and is top of my Black Friday wishlist with a massive $85 saving

I have a love-hate relationship with modern camera lenses – on the one hand, they are technically great, but on the other hand, modern optics often feel too sterile. The solution? Creative lens filters. The Tiffen Glimmerglass filter uses a shiny coating that gives light a beautiful glow -- and its steeply discounted among Adorama's Black Friday camera deals.
The Tiffen Glimmerglass is the photo accessory that’s highest on my wish list this Christmas. I’ve been eyeing the similar Tiffen Pro Mist filters, but the Glimmerglass takes that up a notch by adding some literal sparkle to the filter to bring out the highlights more. It will also soften the sharpness a bit, which means more flattering portraits without the need to smooth out skin in a portrait.
With some sizes and strengths discounted as much as 67 percent off, the Tiffen Glimmerglass filter is a steal on Black Friday. The filter creates a glow around light sources while adding a bit of softness, making it a great look for photographers who love the film look. The higher the number, the stronger the effect so you can pick how much you want the image to be impacted by the filter.