This Black Friday deal is probably the only $100 digital camera that isn't garbage

As someone who reviews cameras for a living, I’ve tested cameras from nearly every imaginable price point. Except for a few rare unicorns, the camera’s price tends to correlate with its list of features and options, which means that it’s rare for me to recommend a camera that’s under $150. The Instax Mini Liplay is an exception, and a Black Friday camera deal pushes the compact instant camera under $100.

Now, the five-megapixel sensor on the Instax Mini Liplay isn’t going to outperform a high-end smartphone, but what it lacks in high-end specs it makes up for in retro charm. As a digital-instant hybrid, the Liplay allows users to snap and save digital photos but also print them out on real instant film. It also doubles as a mobile smartphone printer.

I’m actually gifting the Liplay to my niece, who is turning thirteen. While I wish I had the budget to gift her one of the best mirrorless cameras, I can get her interested in both the art and history of photography with the Liplay. What makes the Liplay the perfect camera for kids and teenagers (and yes, even nostalgic adults) is the fact that she can still use it when she runs out of film, because it’s both digital and film in one. Also, she can choose which photos to print out, which means fewer prints wasted on blinks and other errors.

Instax Mini Liplay | was $160 | now $99Save $60 at Adorama

The Instax Mini Liplay is a budget-friendly hybrid camera that allows you to both save digital photos and print them on real instant film too. It also doubles as a smartphone photo printer.

To be clear, the Liplay isn’t the best digital instant camera. That title goes to the pricier Instax Mini Evo, a charming retro styled compact that’s packed with different creative effects. But, the Liplay is probably the only under-$100 new camera that I would even consider buying at the moment. Yes it’s cheap and no, it won’t outperform an expensive smartphone. But where other sub-$200 cameras flaws are cringey, the Liplays imperfections are at least charming. I don’t think you can find a better camera for the price unless you shopped used deals.

The Instax Mini 12 is also a popular Black Friday deal, but as a true instant film camera, you can’t choose which photos to print out, nor can you continue to use it when you run out of film. You also can’t use it to print out your favorite smartphone photos like you can with the Liplay.

