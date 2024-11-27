This Black Friday deal is probably the only $100 digital camera that isn't garbage

Many cheap cameras aren't worth it, but this Instax hybrid could be an exception

The Instax Mini Liplay camera held in a person&#039;s hands
(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

As someone who reviews cameras for a living, I’ve tested cameras from nearly every imaginable price point. Except for a few rare unicorns, the camera’s price tends to correlate with its list of features and options, which means that it’s rare for me to recommend a camera that’s under $150. The Instax Mini Liplay is an exception, and a Black Friday camera deal pushes the compact instant camera under $100.

Now, the five-megapixel sensor on the Instax Mini Liplay isn’t going to outperform a high-end smartphone, but what it lacks in high-end specs it makes up for in retro charm. As a digital-instant hybrid, the Liplay allows users to snap and save digital photos but also print them out on real instant film. It also doubles as a mobile smartphone printer.

Instax Mini Liplay | was $160 | now $99Save $60 at Adorama

The Instax Mini Liplay is a budget-friendly hybrid camera that allows you to both save digital photos and print them on real instant film too. It also doubles as a smartphone photo printer.

Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

