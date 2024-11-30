This rare deal cuts the cost of Lightroom and Photoshop in half for Black Friday

Photographers shopping for software deals won’t find many discounts directly from Adobe unless they want the pricey All Apps offer (which is discounted $359 for the holidays), but Adorama is offering a one-year Lightroom and Photoshop bundle at a steep 50 percent off. While Adobe no longer offers the photo editing software without a subscription, the Black Friday photo deal also enables photographers to pay for a full year rather than face the recurring monthly charges.
The deal includes a one-year subscription to both Photoshop and Lightroom with a massive 1TB of cloud storage for $119. That makes the higher-tier plan the same cost as purchasing the plan without the 1TB of storage. The deal is available from Adorama; Adobe’s Black Friday deals include the all-apps plan but don’t discount the photography plans.
This bundle includes Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop, along with 1TB of cloud storage. That makes this option the same price as the plan that only has 20GB of storage, making it a better deal than subscribing directly from Adobe.
Photographers won't find Lightroom for less than $10 a month when buying directly from Adobe, but this Adorama Black Friday deal offers a full year for $75, which amounts to about $6.25 a month. This deal does NOT include Photoshop, but offers Lightroom with 1TB of cloud storage for a full year.