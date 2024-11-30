This rare deal cuts the cost of Lightroom and Photoshop in half for Black Friday

Photographers shopping for software deals won’t find many discounts directly from Adobe unless they want the pricey All Apps offer (which is discounted $359 for the holidays), but Adorama is offering a one-year Lightroom and Photoshop bundle at a steep 50 percent off. While Adobe no longer offers the photo editing software without a subscription, the Black Friday photo deal also enables photographers to pay for a full year rather than face the recurring monthly charges.

The deal includes a one-year subscription to both Photoshop and Lightroom with a massive 1TB of cloud storage for $119. That makes the higher-tier plan the same cost as purchasing the plan without the 1TB of storage. The deal is available from Adorama; Adobe’s Black Friday deals include the all-apps plan but don’t discount the photography plans.

While the bundle makes the 1Tb of storage free for a year, photographers who don’t need Photoshop can save even more with Adorama’s Lightroom-only deal, which discounts the one-year subscription by 37 percent.

Adobe Lightroom - One Year Plan with 1TB: was $119.88 now $74.99 at Adorama US Photographers won't find Lightroom for less than $10 a month when buying directly from Adobe, but this Adorama Black Friday deal offers a full year for $75, which amounts to about $6.25 a month. This deal does NOT include Photoshop, but offers Lightroom with 1TB of cloud storage for a full year.

Adobe has taken some criticism recently for its pay-by-month subscription plans that still impose a fee if users cancel Lightroom and Photoshop before one year is over. By buying a full year up front, there’s less confusion over the monthly subscription terms.

Photographers with an existing plan may want to check to see when their current plan expires before adding this deal to their cart. Adobe says that adding a new subscription plan will immediately cancel the old plan, so if you pre-paid for a full year, wait before activating the new one-year plan.

Photographers shopping for new software may also want to check out the Black Friday deal making Affinity Photo half off – it’s an excellent affordable software for photographers who hate subscriptions.

As you shop the deals, take a look at our top recommendations in the best photo editing software guide, or snag more deals with our list of Black Friday camera deals.