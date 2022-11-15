The best Black Friday Instax camera deals make the already irresistible instant cameras truly impossible to say no to!
We're seeing some of the earliest Black Friday Instax camera deals ever, with products like the trusty Instax Mini 11 (opens in new tab), the hybrid Instax Mini Evo (opens in new tab) and printers like the new Instax Link Square (opens in new tab) seeing serious savings. Not to mention great deals on that all-important instant film!
Yes, when you pick up a Polaroid camera you'll need a pack (or more!) of Polaroid film as well. If you're confused about all the different film formats, check out our What type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) guide to make sure you get the right one for your camera.
And if you want to see how the savings compare on Polaroid cameras and film, check out the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals to see which brand has the best bargains!
Black Friday Instax: camera deals
Instax Mini 11 (Sky Blue) – $69.99 (was $76.95) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $6.96 The instant camera that everybody should own! Auto exposure, built-in selfie mode (with mirror) and macro mode, customizable shutter… what more do you need?
US DEAL
Instax Mini 11 (Lilac) – Renewed – $64.95 (was $73.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $9.04 "Refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee."
US DEAL
Instax Square SQ1 (Glacier Blue) – Renewed – (opens in new tab) $96.99 (was $119.95) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $22.96 "Refurbished, fully functional, and in excellent condition. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee." Don't forget the batteries and film!
US DEAL
Black Friday Instax: film deals
Instax Mini Film (50 shots) – $41.85 (was $59.95) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $18.10 This bundle effectively gives you five packs of film for the price of four! An absolute no-brainer if you have an Instax Mini camera or printer.
US DEAL
Instax Square Monochrome Film – $11.99 (was $14.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $3 You'll need black-and-white film stock to shoot black-and-white-images. Obviously the more packs you buy, the more cash you'll save.
US DEAL
Instax Square Monochrome Film – $12.99 (was $21.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $9 Mono film is, for whatever reason, discounted more for the Wide format. Save almost ten bucks on a pack of Square format film. Don't ask why, just buy!
US DEAL
Instax Wide Film (2-pack) – $38.15 (was $49.00) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $10.75 Fujifilm redesigned the packaging of its film – and you can save ten bucks by buying the exact same film in the older packaging style!
US DEAL