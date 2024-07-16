Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best Laptop deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Day has started! Here are our top pick deals on laptops at Amazon, and they are too good to ignore.

The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.

However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $14.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Editor's top picks

US:

🇺🇸 1. Acer Aspire 3 14" laptop| SAVE $100.00|now $389.99

🇺🇸 2. Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro| SAVE $300|now $1,978

🇺🇸 3. Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 |SAVE $200|now $1,098





UK:

🇬🇧 1. ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED 15.6" laptop| SAVE £250|now £499.99

🇬🇧 2. MSI Katana 17" laptop| SAVE £60|now £689

🇬🇧 3. Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 14" laptop| SAVE £150|now £849.99

🇺🇸 US Laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 14" laptop|was $449.99|now $389.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $60 Full-on Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this. An AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD are all very respectable for the money, as is the Full HD screen res. Sure you're not going to win any speed benchmarks, but for home-working, streaming and photo viewing, this laptop should be more than capable.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 |was $1,298|now $1,098

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $200 A nice discount on this current gen (2024) M3 MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB storage. You also get a 3-year AppleCare+ subscription.

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro|was $2,278|now $1,978

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest, but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.

🇺🇸 UK Laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop|was £549|now £379.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £170 Full-on Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this. An AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD are all very respectable for the money, as is the Full HD IPS screen. Sure you're not going to win any speed benchmarks, but for home-working, streaming and photo viewing, this laptop should be more than capable.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED 15.6" laptop|was £749.99|now £499.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £250 This stunning laptop offers unbeatable specs for the money: a powerful 12-core processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an awesome Full HD OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.

MSI Katana 17" laptop|was £1,199|now £689

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £510 When it comes to powerful performance at a reasonable price, this MSI Katana laptop is king. With an 8-core processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop should breeze through intensive photo or video editing. Factor the high-end GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and you're getting serious speed for the money.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022)|was £999|now £849

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £150 MacBook Airs don't get much cheaper than this. With Apple M2 processing power, you're getting a powerful, go-anywhere image editing machine.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 14" laptop|was £999|now £849.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £150 This super-powerful machine packs 32GB RAM, an up-to-date AI-enabled Intel CPU and an ultra-sharp 2880 x 1800 display - ideal for serious image or video editing.

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information

The official start date of this year's Prime Day sale is scheduled for July 16-17 2024. However, some deals are already live!

This 48-hour extravaganza will feature significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

