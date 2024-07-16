Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best Laptop deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Day has started! Here are our top pick deals on laptops at Amazon, and they are too good to ignore.
The great thing about shopping now is that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the current discounts – which might not be the case when Prime Day arrives because, as the name suggests, the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members.
Editor's top picks
🇺🇸 Top US retailers
🇺🇸 US Laptop deals
Acer Aspire 3 14" laptop|was $449.99|now $389.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $60 Full-on Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this. An AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD are all very respectable for the money, as is the Full HD screen res. Sure you're not going to win any speed benchmarks, but for home-working, streaming and photo viewing, this laptop should be more than capable.
Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 |was $1,298|now $1,098
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $200 A nice discount on this current gen (2024) M3 MacBook Air with 8GB memory and 256GB storage. You also get a 3-year AppleCare+ subscription.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3 Pro|was $2,278|now $1,978
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $300 Amazon's Prime Day discounts on MacBook Pro models aren't the biggest, but this is still a good price for an M3 MacBook Pro. Cheaper versions with less memory are available, but to stay future-proofed, we'd pick this 18GB model.
🇬🇧 Top UK retailers
🇺🇸 UK Laptop deals
Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop|was £549|now £379.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £170 Full-on Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this. An AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD are all very respectable for the money, as is the Full HD IPS screen. Sure you're not going to win any speed benchmarks, but for home-working, streaming and photo viewing, this laptop should be more than capable.
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED 15.6" laptop|was £749.99|now £499.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £250 This stunning laptop offers unbeatable specs for the money: a powerful 12-core processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an awesome Full HD OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage.
MSI Katana 17" laptop|was £1,199|now £689
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £510 When it comes to powerful performance at a reasonable price, this MSI Katana laptop is king. With an 8-core processor, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop should breeze through intensive photo or video editing. Factor the high-end GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and you're getting serious speed for the money.
Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022)|was £999|now £849
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £150 MacBook Airs don't get much cheaper than this. With Apple M2 processing power, you're getting a powerful, go-anywhere image editing machine.
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 14" laptop|was £999|now £849.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE £150 This super-powerful machine packs 32GB RAM, an up-to-date AI-enabled Intel CPU and an ultra-sharp 2880 x 1800 display - ideal for serious image or video editing.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Key information
Amazon Prime Day 2024 dates
How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day
