These Amazon Prime Day telescope deals are out of this world!
Our top picks of the telescopes on offer during Amazon Prime's Big Deal days
As the nights get longer, it is a perfect time to buy a telescope - and with Amazon's two-day Big Deal sale now under way this is a great time to find the best scope for exploring the night sky this winter.
A powerful refractor telescope for beginners wanting to explore the night skies. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, smartphone, a tripod, and astronomy software. Check the $15 on-page voucher to get this price. Discounted price is displayed during checkout
A perfect entry-level telescope suited to budding astronomers. Comes with a 50X and 250X magnification lens and a sturdy German Equatorial mount so you can track objects smoothly.
This Newtonian reflector telescope is one of our favorite options for beginners (see our full test). Comes with a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope.
Get this mid-level 127mm f/12 telescope that can be used to easily view celestial bodies from the moon to distant stars. The NexStar computer controller can look up over 4000 cataloged objects.
This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, a tripod and astronomy software. Remember to apply the $20 voucher to get this price!
This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a backpack case, a tripod and astronomy software.
The Celestron 70mm refractor telescope comes with its own telescope with Altazimuth mount, two eyepieces (10mm & 20mm), a red dot finder scope, and software.
Celestron’s signature 'orange tube' computerized telescope is designed to deliver one of the best-stargazing experiences for users of all levels – it consistently delivers crisp, high-contrast views of the moon, the planets, and brighter deep space objects.
A great traditional telescope for beginners that comes with two eyepieces, a Barlow lens, and a height-adjustable tripod.
The Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope features a manual German equatorial mount with a slow-motion altitude rod that's designed to ensure smooth and accurate pointing.
This Newtonian reflector telescope is one of our favorite options for beginners. Comes with a full-height tripod, two eyepieces, and a StarPointer red dot finderscope.
If you or a loved one enjoys looking up at the stars, this computerized telescope lets you gaze at the solar systems with an easy-to-use system allowing you to observe the moon, whirlpool galaxy, and more thanks to its built-in finding system.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
