Apple’s AI-ready MacBook Pro 14-inch drops to $1,299 at BestBuy

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with Apple’s new M4 chip has just dropped to $1,299 at Best Buy, down from its usual $1,599.

That’s a $300 saving on one of Apple’s most desirable laptops, and a rare chance to get pro-level performance without paying the full premium price. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, this could be it.

Built around the cutting-edge M4 chip, this 14-inch MacBook Pro is designed for Apple Intelligence, making it smarter and faster than ever. Whether you’re editing high-resolution photos, running multiple apps at once or tapping into Apple’s new AI-powered features, this machine is more than ready to handle it.

The configuration on offer includes 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, providing ample power for multitasking and storage. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is a standout feature, offering sharp, vibrant visuals that make everything from creative work to casual streaming look superb. Add in the new Space Black finish and you’ve got a laptop that looks as good as it performs.

Apple has engineered the M4 chip to deliver not just speed, but efficiency too. Expect long battery life, quiet operation, and seamless integration across your Apple devices. This is the kind of laptop that adapts to your workflow and feels like it’s always a step ahead.

At $1,299, this deal makes the 14-inch MacBook Pro one of the best buys in Apple’s current lineup. Whether you’re moving up from an older Mac or stepping into the Pro range for the first time, it’s an opportunity that’s hard to ignore.

