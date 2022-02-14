Adobe massacres cost of Creative Cloud subscription on Valentine's Day! Save $120

Looking for a great Valentine's treat for yourself? Then here's an AMAZING deal on creative software, which will save you a cool $120 on the full-fat Adobe CC All Apps suite!

Yes, you can pick up a year's subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for just $479.99 – a monster saving on the standard $599.98 price! And best of all, you can pay for it as a one-off sum or break it down into $39.99 / month payments (down from $52.99 / month!).

This nets you 23 creative apps – including all the heavyweights like Photoshop, Lightroom, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects and Illustrator – along with a huge 100GB of cloud storage.

The deal is also running in Canada, where discount takes down the monthly price from CA$69.99 to CA$51.99. Plus in Mexico, the deal means you pay MXN$450 a month. The deal runs all week, right through to Presidents' Day on February 21.

Adobe CC All Apps 1-year subscription: $479.99 (was $599.98)

Save $120 on the complete collection of Adobe CC apps (see below), along with 100GB of storage! Choose either a single $479.99 payment or $39.99 per month.

USA, Canada & Mexico deal. Ends 21 February 2022

The full list of programs that come with Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan are: Acrobat Pro, After Effects, Animate, Audition, Bridge, Capture, Character Animator, Comp, Dimension, Dreamweaver, Fireworks, Fonts, Fuse, Illustrator, Illustrator Draw, Illustrator Line, InCopy, InDesign, Lightroom Mobile, Media Encoder, Muse, PhoneGap Build, Photoshop, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Fix, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Mix, Photoshop Sketch, Portfolio Prelude, Premiere Clip, Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, Preview, Scout, Spark, Stock, Story and XD.

All the apps are fully integrated, meaning you can switch between them easily, whether you're working in the studio, or on the move. What's more, the apps come with templates that'll aid you in getting started, and tutorials to help you to hone your creative skills.

Read more:

• How to download Photoshop and try it for free

• Download Premiere Pro CC and try it for free

• The best tablets for photo editing

• The best monitors for photographers

• Best graphics tablets for photo editing

• The best photo-editing laptops

• The best desktop computers for photo editing

• The best ultra-wide monitors for photo editing

• The best photo editing tools and accessories