Think camcorders are dead? Think again! These Canon 4K models are stealing the spotlight on Prime Day

Many people these days might think of camcorders as a thing of the past, a product overshadowed by smartphones and mirrorless cameras. But, much like compact cameras have held their ground among photography enthusiasts, the best camcorders remain an excellent, all-in-one video solution.

Today’s camcorders offer something smartphones can’t yet match – powerful built-in optical zoom lenses, dedicated manual controls, and excellent image stabilization; all optimized for video recording.

Thanks to modern advancements, these compact devices now also feature 4K UHD recording, intuitive touchscreens, and live streaming capabilities, making them highly relevant for content creators, event videographers, and anyone looking to capture high-quality footage easily.

Right now, during Amazon Prime Day Deals, some of Canon’s best camcorders are available at fantastic prices. Here’s a closer look at the standout models:

Save £245.41 Canon XA60 : was £1,539.99 now £1,294.58 at Amazon The Canon XA60 is a compact yet powerful professional camcorder, equipped with a 1/2.3-inch 4K UHD CMOS sensor and Canon’s advanced DIGIC DV6 processor. It records sharp 4K UHD video at up to 30fps and offers a versatile 20x optical zoom lens – perfect for everything from wide shots to tight close-ups. It features a bright, responsive 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen, along with a tiltable electronic viewfinder for flexible shooting angles. With dual XLR inputs, advanced audio controls, and USB-C live streaming support, this camcorder is a great choice for professionals who need portability without sacrificing quality.

Save £250.99 Canon HF G70: was £1,089.99 now £839 at Amazon The HF G70 offers many of the same imaging features as Canon’s pro camcorders, including the 1/2.3-inch 4K UHD CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV6 processor, and a 20x optical zoom lens. However, it’s designed with advanced consumers and content creators in mind. This model omits the XLR audio inputs and SDI output, focusing instead on simplicity and ease of use. It still offers advanced manual controls, a bright 3.5-inch touchscreen, and USB-C livestreaming. With its lightweight build and impressive video quality, it’s ideal for travel videos, family events, vlogging, or independent projects where portability is key.

It’s easy to wonder why you’d choose a camcorder in today’s world of smartphones and hybrid cameras. But camcorders still offer some distinct advantages that make them an appealing option for many creators.

One of the biggest benefits is the built-in optical zoom. All of these Canon models feature a powerful 20x optical zoom lens, enabling you to capture far-off subjects with clarity; something smartphones simply can’t replicate, no matter how advanced their digital zooms claim to be.

Camcorders also offer a level of convenience that’s hard to beat. With everything built in, from the zoom lens to stabilization and audio controls, they’re ready to shoot straight out of the box, with no need to swap lenses or add extra accessories. You get a streamlined, purpose-built device designed specifically for smooth, high-quality video recording.

And with modern features like 4K UHD resolution, advanced image stabilization, touchscreen controls, and even live streaming via USB-C, today’s camcorders are far from outdated. They combine simplicity with serious performance, making them ideal for anyone who values ease of use alongside professional results.

Whether you’re filming family moments, producing content for clients, or creating videos for your passion projects, a camcorder remains a practical, reliable, and often underrated tool, especially when you can grab one at a great price during Prime Day.