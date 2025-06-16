Voigtlander unleashes its sharpest wide-angle lens yet for Leica rangefinders

Voigtlander has unveiled what it calls the highest-performance wide-angle lens in its history - an apochromatic marvel built specifically for full-frame M-mount rangefinder cameras. Engineered to deliver exceptional resolution and contrast while suppressing chromatic aberration to near zero, this lens marks a milestone for the venerable optics manufacturer.

Every element of the design, from its advanced glass to the all-metal construction, points toward a lens created not only for technical precision but also for the discerning photographer who demands clarity, character, and full creative control.

(Image credit: Voigtlander)

At the heart of the lens lies a complex construction of 12 elements in 8 groups, which includes six elements of anomalous partial dispersion glass and two double-sided aspherical elements. This configuration is supported by a floating mechanism to ensure sharpness is maintained across the focusing range.

The lens is unmistakably apochromatic in performance, with a level of correction for axial chromatic aberration across RGB wavelengths that is rarely seen in lenses of this focal length and speed. Voigtlander isn’t just chasing sharpness here - it’s going after perfect image fidelity.

For those who care about the character of out-of-focus areas, the inclusion of 12 nearly circular aperture blades brings a welcome bonus: natural and smooth bokeh, especially from point light sources.

This esthetic refinement is paired with a practical update - the lens focuses down to 0.5 metres when used with the live view function of a digital rangefinder. That’s a significant step forward from the 0.7m limit of most traditional M-mount lenses and opens up new compositional opportunities, particularly for environmental portraiture or close-up detail.

(Image credit: Voigtlander)

True to Voigtlander’s heritage, this is a manual focus lens designed with tactile precision. The all-metal helicoid delivers a smooth, deliberate feel thanks to carefully selected grease and high manufacturing tolerances. Mounted via the classic VM bayonet, it supports full mechanical rangefinder coupling for accurate focusing even wide open.

The included petal-shaped metal hood screws in with confidence and reverses for storage - an elegant touch that speaks to the lens's overall level of finish.

While the lens can technically be adapted to mirrorless systems like Sony E, Fujifilm X, or Nikon Z, Voigtlander is clear: its true performance shines only on M-mount digital rangefinders, where the design has been specifically tuned.

This new lens will go on sale in July for￥148,500 (which converts to around $1,030 or ££760).



