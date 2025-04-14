7artisans launches its lovable 50mm f/1.8 nifty fifty lens for L-mount cameras
7artisans first-ever autofocus becomes available in its third lens mount
Chinese budget lens manufacturer 7artisans has just released a new version of its 50mm f/1.8 prime lens for full-frame L-mount mirrorless cameras.
We tested the Sony mount version of the 7artisans AF 50mm F1.8 when it was released last year and were impressed of this nifty fifty - which was the company's first-ever autofocus lens. In our full test our reviewer concluded that "Overall performance and image quality are very good, as is the build quality."
The lens is now available in three different mounts - Sony FE, Nikon Z, and L-mount.
The L-mount is used on Panasonic, Leica, Sigma, DJI and Blackmagic full-frame mirrorless cameras.
This metal-barrelled lens uses 11 elements in nine groups - including two two aspherical, two high refraction, and one low dispersion elements – and uses an 11-blade aperture.
Measuring 72x104mm, it weighs 431g, and offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.5m. It offers a stepless manual aperture ring designed for videomaking, and has a built-in USB-C socket for updating the firmware.
The lens is already available for sale at Amazon for $228 in the US, or £218.39 in the UK, complete with petal-shaped lens hood.
