7 Canon cameras get new firmware in mass update to the fleet

Canon is great at keeping existing cameras updated and enhancing performance to future-proof its photography equipment, and it has just done so for seven of its EOS R mirrorless cameras.

Canon's EOS R system has received new firmware updates for both its APS-C and full-frame cameras, which freshens up the system, fixing bugs and minor issues. The new updates also enable compatibility and increased support for the newly released Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

The cameras receiving updates start from the entry-level Canon EOS R50 through to the R10, R8, R7, R6, R6 II, up to the current flagship EOS R3. While each of the firmware notes is slightly different between models, each fixes minor bugs and issues with the cameras. All but the Canon EOS R6 enhance compatibility with the aforementioned lens, future-proofing them further for I expect new lenses to come.

The detailed list of firmware notes, along with the links to download them, can be found below:

The new Canon RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens on a Canon EOS R5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Canon EOS R6

Firmware Update Version 1.8.3

• Fixes an issue, in which, after touchscreen operation, in rare circumstances, the camera operations cannot be performed, and even if the camera is operated, [BUSY] appears on the screen.

• Fixes minor issues.

CanonEOS R6 Mark II

Firmware Version 1.3.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Fixes minor issues.

Canon EOS R8

Firmware Version 1.2.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Fixes minor issues.

Canon EOS R10

Firmware Version 1.4.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Fixes minor issues.

Canon EOS R50

Firmware Version 1.1.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK / CCAPI).

• Fixes minor issues.

Canon EOS R7

Firmware Version 1.4.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Fixes minor issues.

Canon EOS R3

Firmware Version 1.6.0

• Adds support for RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

• Fixes an issue that may cause the camera, in rare instances, to experience a delayed restart after the camera has gone into Auto Power Off.

• Fixes minor issues.

If you are a little unsure about how to update the firmware on your Canon EOS camera, Canon has a step-by-step guide on the download page that takes you through the process.

Updating your camera firmware not only provides enhanced capabilities but also fixes ease-of-use issues and bugs, to make your user experience better. So if you have been struggling with an issue with your camera and haven't updated your firmware recently, you may be in for a treat!

