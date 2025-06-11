Nikon Z5 given new lease of life with firmware update, making it an even more compelling budget full-frame camera

Nikon has just released a new firmware update for the Z5, its entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, and it comes at an interesting moment.

With the recent launch of the Nikon Z5 II, some might assume that firmware development for the original model would begin to slow down. But this latest update, which all but mirrors the firmware rolled out last week for the Z7 II and Z6 II, proves that Nikon isn’t leaving its existing users behind.

Firmware version 1.50 introduces support for Nikon’s expanding range of power zoom lenses. If you’re using compatible lenses such as the recently released Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, you’ll now be able to take advantage of smooth, motor-driven zooming directly from the camera body. It’s a feature that hybrid shooters in particular will appreciate, bringing the Z5 more in line with the needs of video creators.

(Image credit: Adam Waring/Mike Harris)

Also included in the update is the addition of Russian as a language option in the Setup Menu for Z5 cameras sold in the Middle East, a small but welcome nod to global usability.

Two bug fixes round out the update. The first resolves an issue with the SB-500 speedlight, where switching from spot metering to other modes wouldn’t trigger the expected change from standard i-TTL to balanced fill-flash.

The second addresses a playback glitch that occurred when using pinch-to-zoom on vertically oriented images; users can now swipe through photos as expected after zooming out.

With the Z5 II entering the market, the original Z5 remains a compelling contender for being the cheapest full-frame camera, especially at its new lower price point. The fact that it’s receiving the same firmware enhancements as Nikon’s higher-end Z models is a strong signal of continued support and a reminder that it’s still a very capable camera in the current lineup.

Firmware version 1.50 is available to download now from Nikon’s official support site.

