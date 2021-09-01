3 camera magazines for $3 in amazing photo magazine subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Autumn subscription deal is the perfect solution!
Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends.
With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get 3 issues sent to your device for just US$3 (or €3 or £3).
With our four titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.
The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.
The best photography magazine subscription deals
