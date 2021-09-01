3 camera magazines for $3 in amazing photo magazine subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a photo magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Autumn subscription deal is the perfect solution!

Getting a photography magazine is a great way to help improve your picture-taking knowledge, and to keep up with the latest kit and trends.

With this huge range of titles on offer, there's something for everyone, regardless of skill level and camera system - and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get 3 issues sent to your device for just US$3 (or €3 or £3).

With our four titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend of family member.

The photo magazines below are sister brands to Digital Camera World, meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews and inspiration in every issue.

The best photography magazine subscription deals

Digital Camera Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. 3 issues for $3 Offer ends 10am, 17 October 2021 (GMT) View Deal

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. 3 issues for $3 Offer ends 10am, 17 October 2021 (GMT) View Deal

N-Photo N-Photo is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. 3 issues for $3 Offer ends 10am, 17 October 2021 (GMT) View Deal

Digital Photographer Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. 3 issues for $3 Offer ends 10am, 17 October 2021 (GMT) View Deal

