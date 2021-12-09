The best photo calendars in 2021: create a personalized 2021 photo calendar online

The best photo calendars not only help you keep on top of important dates, birthdays and special occasions, but they're also a great way of exhibiting your favorite photos. There are plenty of styles to choose from including family planners, photo calendars and daily appointment calendars. We've put together a list of the best photo calendar printing services to help you get a head start on your 2022 calendar.

As 2021 comes to an end, it's time to start preparing for the new year and what better way than investing in a personalized photo calendar. There's no need to buy a generic calendar filled with someone else's work when the cost of printing your own is pretty affordable. Instead, why not create a unique photo calendar full of your own amazing images and memories so that every month you can be reminded of some of your favorite moments.

The best photo calendars also make amazing presents and are a great way of injecting a bit of personality into a gift. After all, what's better than giving someone a gift that will make them smile every time they write down an appointment or check the date?

Whether you're looking to create something entirely from scratch or if you'd prefer to use a pre-made template, the best photo calendar services will make it quick and easy. Most services have an online editor where you can easily upload or import images from Google Drive, Facebook, Instagram or Flickr. A few of the services listed below recommend you download purpose-made software but if you're not tech-savvy don't worry, there is an online editing option.

There are lots of styles, sizes and designs to choose from but the hardest bit will be selecting the best photos to include! Regardless of whether you print photos of friends and family, beautiful landscapes or majestic birds, you can it will be a high-quality finish.

If you're wondering where to go to get the best photo calendar printed don't worry, we've put together a list rounding up the best companies that offer this service. Prices vary depending on size and style and many of the companies below will have optional extras such as better quality paper.

To find out the best photo calendar printing services for 2022, read below.

The best photo calendars in 2021

(Image credit: Louise Carey | Digital Camera World)

1. Mixbook Custom Photo Calendars Slick and easy to use, making a photo calendar takes no time at all Specifications Designs: 100 customizable designs Formats: Square 12x12" or landscape 11x8.5" Available: Worldwide TODAY'S BEST DEALS 50% off code DEALSA421 Mixbook photo calendars from $18.84 Visit Siteat Mixbook Reasons to buy + Very easy to use + Fully customizable Reasons to avoid - Limited size options - No portrait orientation option

We were very impressed by Mixbook's photo calendar service. Once you've selected which option you want, a separate window opens. After you've chosen which photos you want to upload, you can begin arranging your images on the calendar (you don't even have to wait for all the shots to have finished uploading),

Arranging photos is simple and easy, as you can swap shots around without any hassle at all. You can also edit your photos on the page by zooming in, adjusting Brightness, Saturation and other useful controls or by applying a filter (some are pretty gimmicky, but there are a couple of useful ones). You can even add photos to individual date boxes, which is a nice touch.

While most of the other calendars on this buying guide don't have back covers, the Mixbook offering does. This means you can stuff as many images into your calendar as possible.

With a wide range of color and font options, you can also add text to your calendar anywhere you like - whether that's on the front cover or in an individual date box. This is the perfect opportunity to manually add in special dates, such as birthdays or anniversaries.

While we found the Mixbook platform really easy to use, our only niggle is that once you've used a photo in the calendar, it disappears from the Photos window. However, this is really only a problem if you wanted to reuse a shot (for, say, the front and back cover). Plus, it's easily remedied by just quickly re-uploading the image.

Considering it was shipping from the US to the UK, the photo calendar arrived pretty quickly - which is perfect if you've got some last-minute ordering to do before Christmas.

The quality of the calendar was also very good. All of the images printed sharply and clearly, and all the colors were true to life as well. The paper felt reassuringly heavy and the design of the calendar section itself was nice and clean with plenty of space to write.

• Order a calendar from Mixbook

(Image credit: Louise Carey | Digital Camera World)

2. Snapfish Wall Calendar Snapfish offers ultimate customization for your calendar Specifications Designs: Snapfish has a variety of illustrated designs to choose from Formats: 8.5x11" Wall Calendar, 9x12" Stationary Wall Calendar, 11.5x14" Wall Calendar, 12x12" Wall Calendar, 10x5" Desk Calendar, 10x5" Desk Calendar with faux leather stand Available: UK & US TODAY'S BEST DEALS Snapfish - Wall Calendars from $19.99 Visit Siteat Snapfish Reasons to buy + Plenty of templates + Interesting designs Reasons to avoid - No back page - Can be fiddly

A close contender to Mixbook's No.1 photo calendar crown, Snapfish's offering has ultimate customization power and a plethora of templates and designs to dizzy and delight you. From delicate seasonal illustrations to specially designed family-orientated templates, Snapfish is the perfect company to choose if you're looking to print family snapshots.

However, what makes Snapfish such a strong option for family photos also lets it down for more serious photographers. Our only real problem with Snapfish is that amidst all the various templates and illustrated designs it can be difficult to create a simple and clean calendar that lets the focus shine on the photos themselves. While you can fudge the effect you want through customizing the design, this is what nudges Snapfish to our number two slot.

That being said, we really did enjoy using Snapfish's calendar service. One of the small touches that we particularly liked was the fact that you can add a photo to a particular date box and then add a stylishly designed caption on top - such as "The day we first met" or "Helen's birthday", etc.

All in all, Snapfish is easy to use and has plenty of customization options - if only there was a really beautifully designed classic option for more serious photographers, and Snapfish would have grabbed our number one slot.

• Order a calendar from Snapfish

(Image credit: Louise Carey | Digital Camera World)

3. Walmart Photo Calendar Walmart offers a competitive service for US-based customers Specifications Designs: Wall Calendar, Desk Calendar, Poster Calendar, Easel Calendar, Planning Calendar, Mounted Photo Calendar Formats: 8x11", 11x14", 12x12", 5x11", 10x5" Available: US TODAY'S BEST DEALS Walmart - Calendars from $7.97 Visit Siteat Walmart Photo Center Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Lots of customization options Reasons to avoid - No shipping outside USA - Lack of simple designs

If you're a US customer looking for convenience and supreme customization, Walmart may very well be your best bet. Super easy to use, Walmart's photo calendar service allows you to begin creating your calendar while your images are still uploading in the side window (which is very helpful when you're uploading multiple shots).

One of the best things about Walmart's service is that you have a ton of design and layout options to choose from. While we only created wall calendars for each of the services we tried, Walmart even offers desk and easel options for those who want to take their calendar to the next level.

Some fun little quirks that we particularly like are that you can add photos to the dates squares, you can edit the back cover of the calendar and you can add text anywhere you like on the calendar as well. One of the best parts of the text tool is that you can choose exactly what shade you'd like to write it by controlling the Hue, Saturation and Lightness sliders.

Overall, Walmart offers an easy-to-use service with a good range of designs and layouts, and plenty of customization options. If you live in the US, it's definitely worth trying out Walmart's photo calendar service.

• Order a calendar from Walmart

(Image credit: Louise Carey | Digital Camera World)

4. Social Print Studio Wall Calendar A streamlined process helps you quickly create your calendar Specifications Design: Portrait calendar Format: 11x17" calendar with each month image measuring 11x8.5" Available: UK & US Reasons to buy + Streamlined process + Clean and simple design Reasons to avoid - 12 photo upload limit - Limited customization

Social Print Studio is the place to go to if you want a clean, simple, streamlined process without any superfluous frills. While you don't have many options regarding calendar format or size (okay, you have precisely one singular option…), what you are able to work with is beautifully designed.

Besides a weird quirk where you have to upload the photo for the cover and the images for the inside pages separately, Social Print Studio's system is really easy to use. While their website automatically fills each month's photo for you, you can easily change the order by clicking two frames to make the shots within them swap.

Unfortunately, unlike Mixbook's service, you're unable to add a photo to the back of the calendar as well. However, you are able to choose whether you want national holidays in your calendar - although be aware that you can only select US holidays.

Overall, Social Print Service is a great option if you're not too bothered about customizing your calendar with lots of extra options.

• Order a calendar from Social Print Studio

(Image credit: Vistaprint)

5. Vistaprint Wall Calendar Snapfish offers ultimate customization for your calendar Specifications Designs: 31 for each size Formats: A4 double, A4, A3 Available: Worldwide Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Simple editor Reasons to avoid - Economy delivery is 10 days

If you're looking for a budget-friendly photo calendar printing service, Vistaprint has you covered. Prices start from $15.99 for a mini wall calendar and go up to $44.99 for an extra-large wall calendar.

The editing software looks very similar to any other photo calendar design software. There is a sidebar that contains all the tools and images you would need to create your masterpiece. You can add frames and masks to your pictures if you feel like jazzing up your images up and you can also select different layouts to display your images.

You can whether you want to have a plain colored background or a textured effect such as sand, snow or wood. If you're including lots of images it's probably best to go for something a bit simpler so that your images are the main attraction.

Considering these calendars are so well priced, there are a lot of customizable options that mean you can design every aspect of the calendar. Delivery is charged depending on how much you spend. Standard delivery starts at $5.99 and takes 8-10 working days while express delivery starts at $20.99 and takes just four working days.

Read more:

Best photo frames in 2019

Best digital photo frames

Best Christmas gifts for photographers

Best photo books

Best canvas print services

The best photo printing online - where to order your photo prints

Best traditional photo albums