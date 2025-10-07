Looking at hobbies is a great way to brainstorm gift ideas – and photography is no exception. The problem is that photographers can often be a picky bunch, and if you’re going to buy anything from a lens to filters, you’ll need to know specifics like the lens mount and filter thread size. And that’s not to mention the fact that cameras and lenses are hardly affordable gift ideas.

That’s why I think the SmallRig RF 10 C LED Photography Flashlight makes the perfect affordable gift for photographers, as well as videographers and content creators. The creative lighting tool is temporarily discounted as part of Prime Big Deal Days, and it’s one of the most affordable items on my own wish list. The discount puts the light at under $40 in the US, under £36 in the UK, and under $60 in Canada.

The SmallRig Photography Flashlight isn’t “just” a flashlight. The light uses patterned discs, which photographers commonly refer to as gobos, to create patterns of light, from a creative thin slice of light to mimicking the pattern of window blinds. That allows creatives to create a variety of different effects, particularly mixed with the light’s ability to also create colored light.

🇺🇲 US SmallRig Flashlight Deal

UK SmallRig Flashlight Deal

Canada SmallRig Flashlight Deal

These are all the different lighting patterns possible with this flashlight (Image credit: SmallRig)

While the light packs in a wide variety of different creative effects, it’s still a fairly compact flashlight, which makes it easy to tuck into a camera bag without adding a lot of weight.

I’m not going to pretend that because I want the SmallRig photography flashlight, every photographer wants one. But the flashlight has a few different features that allow the light to cross into several genres. A key feature is that the flashlight is a constant light source and not a flash. First, makes it easier to use for beginners. I have some flash gobos, but they’re hard to get them lined up just right. A constant light source is easier to use.

But because the light is a flashlight and not a strobe, the flashlight can be used for both photos and video. That means the light makes a great gift for not just photographers, but videographers and content creators as well.

The other reason that the SmallRig Photography Flashlight makes an ideal gift is that you don’t have to know what’s in the recipient's camera bag in order to choose one. You don’t have to worry about compatibility with lens mount, favorite brands, or filter thread sizes.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While this flashlight is a highly flexible tool that doesn’t need to conform to the same brand or mounts, constant lights aren’t as powerful as flashes. If the photographer on your list is always working in bright sunlight or waxes poetically about the advantages of strobe lights, then you should probably keep searching for the perfect gift idea.

But if you have a photographer, videographer or content creator on your wish list and a limited budget, a creative photo-video flashlight makes an excellent gift idea.

You may also like

Take a look at all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on cameras and accessories in the US, the best Prime Day camera deals in Canada, or the best Prime Day deals in the UK. Or, browse more gift ideas for photographers.