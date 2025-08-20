Amid rumors of another potential tariff-induced price hike on Nikon gear, Nikon USA has confirmed that a second price adjustment is coming on September 1.

“At Nikon, we remain committed to providing the highest quality imaging products and value to our customers,” a Nikon USA representative told Digital Camera World. “As we continue to navigate the impact of tariffs, a further price adjustment will take effect on September 1, 2025.”

Nikon did not indicate which products would be affected, nor by how much. Nikon’s first price increase only included lenses and did not impact the list price on camera bodies.

“We are closely monitoring tariff developments and the evolving market conditions and are taking every possible step to minimize the impact on our community,” Nikon added. “We wish to thank our customers for their understanding. Customers with order inquiries should contact their authorized retailer for support.”

The September 1 price adjustment will be Nikon’s second change to its pricing after reciprocal tariffs took effect in the US. But, when the June 23 price increase took effect, those tariffs were paused at 10 percent for most countries.

The tariff rate for Thailand, where Nikon’s mirrorless cameras are made, is now at 19 percent.

Nikon’s lenses come from Thailand, Japan, and China. Japan’s reciprocal tariff rate is now 15 percent, and China’s tariff rate has been temporarily paused at 30 percent.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A majority of major camera brands have now adjusted camera prices in the US, and Nikon isn’t the first to announce a second price increase. Fujifilm has also confirmed a second price increase, which is set to take effect on August 30. Sony, Canon Sigma, and Leica have also adjusted list prices in the US.

You may also like

Want to beat the price hike? These are the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon Z lenses.