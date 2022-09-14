I saved £200 on my camera thanks to show-only deals at The Photography Show

So, here's a thing: I saved £200 on a camera I bought at The Photography Show, which returns to the NEC in Birmingham, England, this weekend on 17, 18 and 20 September. I'd heard all the stories about the great show-only deals that took place at the event, but I didn't appreciate just how big the savings could be – especially on brand new cameras and kit.

At the time, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II (opens in new tab) had just been released, and I knew I was going to buy one – but I wasn't expecting to make my purchase at the show. I thought I'd have browse, eye the offers, but ultimately go home and make my purchase online.

• GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW (opens in new tab)

Again, I didn't appreciate just how big the savings could be. And the savings ended up being very big. That's because the exclusive deals from retailers at The Photography Show can literally save you hundreds in cash – even on brand new cameras. I almost ended up buying a new Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab) a few years later, for that very reason!

It isn't just brand new cameras, of course – or cameras, period. Retailers bring a healthy stock of used kit with them as well, meaning that you can snag serious savings not just on the latest tech, but also shave even more off the price of second-hand equipment.

It's no exaggeration to say that The Photography Show is home to the lowest prices in the country, when you find the right show deals. Which is music to photographers' ears at the best of times, but especially these days with the cost of living crisis.

The show's retail partners are Wex (opens in new tab), which will have a main sales booth along with a separate dedicated trade-in counter, London Camera Exchange (opens in new tab), and Camera World (opens in new tab), which will be hosting its "Famous Show Deals".

So take it from me, as someone who works in the industry and still bought a camera at the show – there will be some literally unbeatable special offers, only available to those attending the event.

