The best cheap Nikon camera deals right now

What’s the price of a Nikon camera?

Nikon cameras range in price from around $250/£300 for a compact camera like the COOLPIX AW130 or $360/£400 for an entry-level DSLR like the Nikon D3500, and up to $3,000/£3,000 – and a lot higher – for full-frame DSLRs like the Nikon D850. Of course, professional photographers will want a different set of features to beginners, and the more features you want, the more you'll pay.

1. Nikon D3500 An ideal option if you're just starting out with more serious image-making Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3in fixed, 921,000 dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Continuous shooting: 5fps | Video: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 415g Fantastic image quality Friendly to beginners Screen is fixed Slow Live View AF

This upgrade over the previous D3400 is incredibly well priced, to the point where you can pick either of the two cameras up for about the same amount. An entry-level DSLR designed explicitly for the novice user, the D3500 is packed to the brim with useful guide modes and tutorials to help its user make the jump to serious image-capture. It also provides plenty of room to grow, with decent 5fps burst shooting and a 24.2MP sensor that captures beautifully detailed images, perfect for printing. Having all this tech at your fingertips at such a bargain price, not to mention access to the amazing F-mount stable of lenses, makes the Nikon D3500 one of the best bargains around in the world of cameras right now. In terms of value for money, you cannot go wrong here.

Read more: Nikon D3500 review

2. Nikon D7500 A speedy and cheap Nikon camera for enthusiasts Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Lens mount: Nikon F | Screen: 3.2in tilting touchscreen, 922k dots | Viewfinder: Optical, approx 100% coverage | Burst shooting: 8fps | Video: 4K | Weight: Approx. 720g (with battery and card) Fantastic sensor 4k video Only one card slot Low rear screen resolution

The D7500 borrows some of the speed from Nikon's top APS-C D500 model, and some of the affordability of the D7200 below it, to offer a well-judged blend of performance and value. Nikon's 20.9MP sensor features here, which sacrifices almost 4MP against its older 24MP unit, but it brings improved overall performance and image quality together with 4K video and extended high ISO possibilities. You also get a tilting rear touchscreen and 8fps continuous shooting, the result being a camera that has no obvious shortcomings in any areas.

Read more: Nikon D7500 review

Nikon's 'advanced beginner' camera is a little gem. The rear LCD screen is fully articulating and offers touch control, and, thanks to Nikon's new(ish) AF-P lenses, the autofocus is surprisingly swift and discreet when using live view or when filming videos. In many ways it's not much of a jump from its predecessor, the no-longer-available D5500, however this newer model supports Nikon's SnapBridge system for wireless image transfer. Unlike many comparable cameras, this little unit also sports a vari-angle screen, which makes it much easier to shoot memorable compositions from unusual angles.

Read more: Nikon D5600 review

Despite being superseded by the D5600 (above), the D5300 remains on sale but for a lower price – which makes it a good-value option. It maintains most of the features we've come to love on the upper-entry-level D5000 series of cameras, such as a 3.2in flip-out screen, a 39-point AF system and a respectable 5fps burst shooting mode, together with Full HD video to 50/60p and a sensor that lacks a low-pass filter for better detail retention.

Read more: Nikon D3300 vs D5300 - specs compared

4. Nikon COOLPIX W150 A waterproof compact suitable for the whole family Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/3.1in | Megapixels: 13.2MP | Lens: 30-90mm (equiv.) f/3.3-5.9 | Screen: 2.7in, 230,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Burst shooting: Not specified | Video: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 177 Decent image quality Solid 10m waterproofing Basic functionality Only 13.2MP

Okay, it's not going to top anyone's camera-of-the-year list, and some of those custom colour jobs are certainly... interesting. But if you're looking for a decent, well-made waterproof camera at a frankly fantastic price, the Nikon Coolpix W150 is an excellent choice. Waterproof down to 10m, it's great for family trips to the beach as it's tough enough to take a few knocks from clumsy kids, and it takes decent 13MP images with a 30-90mm zoom lens, and can shoot Full HD video. If you'd like a little more shooting power, consider the Coolpix W300 , a more sophisticated underwater shooter at a higher price tag.

5. Nikon COOLPIX P900 The world's first bridge camera to feature an 83x optical zoom Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 16MP | Lens: 24-2000mm (equiv) f/2.8-6.5 | Screen: 3in vari-angle, 921,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Burst shooting: 7fps | Video: Full HD (1080p) | Weight: 899g (inc batteries and memory card) Five-stop VR system Huge zoom range No Raw option Quite bulky

If you’re after a cheap Nikon camera with a huge zoom range, the COOLPIX P900 should be top of your list. With its 24-2000mm (equiv) zoom lens and five-stop Vibration Reduction system, it’s unsurprisingly become a smash with amateur astrophotographers, as well as holiday photographers who don’t want to haul around a DSLR and lenses. Images taken in good light look vibrant, and there’s the option for full manual control, although we’d have liked to see Raw format shooting too. It’s perhaps a little heavy, but if you’re in the market for an ultra-zoom bridge camera, the COOLPIX P900 is Nikon's best-value offering right now (the subsequent P1000 is a good camera, but much more expensive, so we're sticking with the P900 for our cheap recommendation).

6. Nikon COOLPIX A1000 Already nicely discounted, this compact zoom is great for travel Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 16MP | Lens: 24-840mm (equiv) f/3.4-6.9 | Screen: 3in tilting, 1,036,000 dots | Viewfinder: No | Burst shooting: 8fps | Video: 4K | Weight: 330g (inc. batteries) Great zoom range 4K video Tiny sensor means noisy images Very small EVF

6. Nikon Z50 The best Nikon mirrorless for beginners Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C CMOS 23.5 x 15.7mm | Megapixels: 20.9MP | Screen: 3.2in tilting, 1,036,000 dots | Viewfinder: 039in approx 2,360k-do | Burst shooting: 11fps | Video: 4K | Weight: 330g (inc. batteries) Great ergonomic handling Fast burst and autofocus 4k video Poor battery life Few DX-format Z lenses

When the Nikon Z mirrorless series began, it seemed like it would be the preserve of professional and serious enthusiast photographers only. But the Nikon Z50 brought it to a wider user base by being the first Z-mount camera with a smaller APS-C sensor. So while it doesn’t quite have that professional sheen of the Z6 II and Z7 II, it is much more affordable and lightweight.

The Z50 is still a camera that’ll suit enthusiasts, and boasts plenty of impressive specs. Being able to burst-shoot at 11fps is handy no matter what level you’re at, and the 4K UHD video from the camera looks pretty amazing. We’re also big fans of the comprehensive autofocus system, which provides a beefy spread of 209 autofocus points.

Even a couple of years down the line, we still rate this as the best Z-mount APS-C camera. The newer Nikon Z fc is very flashy and tempting, with its gorgeous retro looks. However, the Z50 is both significantly cheaper, and has a few practical features the Z fc lacks, like a built-in flash.

While it was perhaps a bit overpriced at launch, the Nikon Coolpix A1000 is now available for less than £300, and this makes it an extremely tempting prospect for travelling photographers. A 35x optical zoom is nothing to sniff at, and this can be digitally extended with Nikon's Dynamic Fine Zoom technology. The firm has even crammed 4K video shooting into this camera's slender chassis, and unlike the previous A900, this camera can capture images in RAW format, giving it scope for serious photographers as well as casual snappers.

Read more: Nikon Coolpix A1000 review

