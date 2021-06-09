Download Adobe Audition as a free trial, or as part of Creative Cloud

Want to Download Adobe Audition, and try it for free - this guide will help you to do just that, explain why you might need this software, and the different payment options.

Adobe Audition is high-end audio-editing software for Windows and Mac that allows you to record and mix sound for video, podcasts and sound effect design. It's commonly used by professionals working in both video post-production and audio restoration, as well as enthusiastic amateurs.

Whether you’re editing a podcast, a YouTube video, a corporate video, a commercial, or a full-fledged TV show or movie, Audition’s specialist features can help you add polish and finesse to your sound and raise it above the norm.

What is Adobe Audition?

Adobe Audition is a digital audio workstation featuring both a multitrack, non-destructive mix/edit environment and a destructive-approach waveform editing view. Launched in August 2003, it's now been in development by Adobe for more than 17 years.

This pro-level software includes specialist tools for cleaning up and restoring dodgy recordings, and offers nondestructive audio editing in two modes: the Waveform view for stereo editing and the Multitrack view, for combining audio tracks on a timeline.

Audition also offers handy, one-click fixes for background noise and unwanted reverb. And as part of an all-Apps Creative Cloud subscription, it works smoothly with other Adobe software, for example allowing you to seamlessly transfer audio between Audition and Premiere Pro.

Get the latest release of audio editing app Adobe Audition for free, with a seven-day trial from Adobe. You need to supply payment details, but there’s no obligation to buy as long as you cancel your subscription within seven days. Alternatively, you can convert to a paid subscription by doing nothing.

How can I download the latest version of Adobe Audition?

Adobe Audition is being constantly updated, and subscribers get all updates for free, automatically.

The latest version of Adobe Audition is the May 2021 release (version 14.2), and includes a new Strip Silence feature, which allows automatically identify and remove silent or inactive regions in recorded clips, without losing synchronization in multitrack audio.

There’s also a new Loudness Meter, which provides industry standard ITU-based loudness monitoring for broadcast, podcast, and streaming media content.

Can I download Adobe Audition for free?

Yes, you can download Adobe Audition for free, in the form of a seven-day free trial. You will get the full version of Adobe Audition, with no restrictions and the latest updates included.

You can access the free trial of Audition here. Simply click the button that reads ‘Start your Free Trial’ at the top, and you can either download Audition alone or start a trial of the entire Creative Cloud suite.

You’ll need to supply payment details, but don’t worry: as long as you cancel before the trial is complete, you won’t have to pay. If, however, you decide you like Audition and want to keep your subscription going, you don’t have to do a thing: just sit back and let Adobe take your payments automatically.

Be aware that this is the only way to download Adobe Audition for free. If you see links on Google to sites that promise a totally free download, with no strings attached, be sure to steer clear. They are almost certainly scam sites that are attempting to steal your data, infect your computer with viruses, and worse. Whatever false promises they make, you certainly won’t get a free download of Audition, as this can only be supplied by Adobe itself.

How much does it cost to download Adobe Audition?

You can pay to download Adobe Audition in two ways. Firstly, you can take out a single-app subscription which costs $20.99 / £19.97 / AU$29.99 per month, as long as you commit to a year. This is the cheapest option, but it means you will not be able to use Audition in conjunction with other Adobe apps.

The alternative is to take out an All-Apps subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud. This is more expensive, but you will be able to download all of the Creative Cloud apps, including Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects and Animate, as well as Audition, and use them interoperably.

An All Apps subscription currently costs $52.99 / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month, as long as you commit to a year.

How students and teachers can download Adobe Audition at a discount

If you’re a student, teacher or anyone working in education, then great news: you can get a big discount on an All Apps Creative Cloud plan. This means you can get Adobe Audition along with entire Creative Cloud suite, along with 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark, for just $19.99 / £16.24 / AU$21.99 per month for the first year, and then $29.99 / £24.96 / AU$43.99 the following year.

Note that there’s no educational discount on Adobe Audition itself. But given that you can get the whole Creative Cloud for less than the cost of a single-app subscription, you can’t really complain too much about that.

Students, teachers and education workers can get an All Apps subscription to the Creative Cloud at a very low price indeed. As well as Adobe Audition, this will also get you access to the full range of apps, including Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, After Effects and Animate. In the second year, you can continue to access Creative Cloud for $29.99 / £24.96 / AU$43.99 if you choose.

