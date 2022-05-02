Download Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free: how to get the software previously known as Adobe Spark

Want to download Adobe Creative Cloud Express? We'll explain how, and help you get it at the best price... even for free.

We all love Adobe apps, but most of them don't come cheap. And in general, Adobe doesn't seem to be a fan of giving them away for free. But there's one big exception: Adobe Creative Cloud Express.

Don't get too excited. This is not the same thing as the Adobe Creative Cloud, the mighty software suite that includes Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, Premiere Pro and more. That, you have to pay a monthly subscription for.

No, Creative Cloud Express is actually an easy-to-use software tool for people who don't have Photoshop skills and don't have the time or inclination to learn them. To help out in this situation, Creative Cloud Express provides an alternative way to create graphics, web pages, and short videos for social media, easily and quickly. It includes lots of royalty-free templates, photos, images, fonts and icons to get you going, so you don't have to design everything from scratch each time. Until last December, it was called Adobe Spark.

It's a great app for anyone who wants to create some promotional content for your photography or side project, to share on Facebook, Instagram and other places. And the best news is, the basic version is free, forever.

Download Adobe Creative Cloud Expresss for free today Access Adobe's Creative Cloud Express via the web or mobile, for free, for as long as you wish. You don't need to provide a credit card, and there’s no obligation to buy the full version.

Can I download Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free? Yes, you can download Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free. With the basic plan, both the website and mobile apps are free, and you can use them for as long as you wish. You do not need a Creative Cloud account, and you can use the free version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express to create, edit and share content, with no strings attached. To use Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free on the web, visit adobe.com/express/ and click on the button titled 'Start for free'. To use Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free on Android, go to the Google Play Store to download the Creative Cloud Express app. To use Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free on iOS, go to the Apple Store to download the Creative Cloud Express app.

What's the difference between the free and premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express? The full version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express is a paid service that sits on top of the Starter Plan. This allows you access to a wider range of premium templates and design assets, the entire collection of over 160 million royalty-free Adobe Stock collection photos, over 20,000 licensed Adobe Fonts, curved type, grids, and font pairs, and additional premium features such as refine cutout, resize, and graphic groups. Rather than the normal 2GB storage, you'll get a massive 100GB. You'll be able to convert and export to and from PDFs and other file types, and you can create, manage, and share your templates and assets with Creative Cloud Libraries. You can find the full details of how the free and paid plans differ here. The paid version of Adobe is included with every Creative Cloud plan, or you can buy it as a stand-alone plan, either on the Adobe Creative Cloud Express website or via in-app purchase in the Adobe Creative Cloud Express mobile apps.

How can I get the premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free? There's only one way you can download the premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free: as part of a 30-day free trial. You can access the free trial here. Simply click the button that reads ‘Start your 30-day free trial’. You’ll need to supply payment details, but as long as you cancel before the trial is complete, you won’t have to pay. If, however, you decide you want to keep your subscription going, you don’t have to do a thing: just sit back and let Adobe take your payments automatically.

Download a free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Express today Get the premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free, with a 30-day trial. You need to supply payment details, but there’s no obligation to buy as long as you cancel your subscription within seven days. Alternatively, you can convert to a paid subscription by doing nothing.

How much does it cost to download Adobe Creative Cloud Express? You can pay to download the full version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express in two ways. Firstly, you can take out a single-app subscription, which costs $9.99 / £10.10 / AU$14.29, as long as you commit to a year. The alternative is to take out an All-Apps subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud. This is more expensive, but you will be able to download all of the Creative Cloud apps as well, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, After Effects and more. An All Apps subscription currently costs $52.99 / £49.94 / AU$76.99 per month, as long as you commit to a year.

Download the full version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express as part of an all-Apps Adobe Creative Cloud subscription: $52.99 per month (US) / £49.94 per month (UK) / AU$76.99 per month (Aus) Download the full version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express along with the entire Creative Suite, by signing up for Adobe's All Apps subscription. This will also get you access to the full range of Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and After Effects.

How can students and teachers download Adobe Creative Cloud Express for free? Are you a teacher or an administrator working in education? Then great news: you can access the premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express for your classes for free! You'll find all the details here. But what if you're a student and your college or university hasn't set up a classroom account? Well, the good news is, you can get a massive discount on an All Apps Creative Cloud plan. This means you can get the premium version of Adobe Creative Cloud Express along with entire Creative Cloud suite, along with 100GB cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio and Adobe Fonts, for just $19.99 / £16.24 / AU$21.99 per month for the first year, and then $29.99 / £24.96 / AU$43.99 the following year.