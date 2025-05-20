Luminar: Photo Editor is designed to work on Chromebooks and various Android devices, including folding ones

Have you ever eyed Luminar Mobile but don't own an Apple device? Well, now Skylum has teamed up with Google to bring a portable version of its popular Luminar image editing software to Android and ChromeOS.

Dubbed Luminar: Photo Editor, this AI-driven image-editing app is available on Google Play right now and brings with it a whole host of automated features.

When it comes to the best photo editing software, Skylum is known for its powerful artificial intelligence that drives its desktop-based software, Luminar Neo and Aperty. But in March 2024, it launched Luminar Mobile for Apple devices.

Well, now those who use the Google ecosystem can access Luminar's image-editing AI on the go, too.

Google's Strategic Partnership Manager, Maria Schmidt, had this to say about the partnership:

"We're excited to collaborate with Skylum to bring its powerful AI-driven photo editing tools to the Android and ChromeOS ecosystems. This partnership showcases the potential of AI to enhance creativity and simplify complex tasks for users across different devices."

Enhance AI is a one-stop shop for novice image editors, designed to enhance images in just one click (Image credit: Skylum)

According to Skylum's VP of Growth, Kostiantyn Tymoschuk: “Partnering with Google accelerates our product innovation and reinforces our position as a market leader. Together, we're committed to delivering exceptional user experiences that surpass expectations by bringing the power of Luminar to Android users worldwide.”

So, what does Luminar: Photo Editor bring to the table? Well, Skylum says that the UI has been built to adapt to device screens of varying aspect ratios and dimensions, including Chromebooks and folding phones, which is good news for anyone who edits across multiple devices.

Plus, the program – like Luminar Neo itself – boasts "AI-powered tools that deliver professional-looking results in just a few taps, without the need for advanced photo editing skills". Making this an intriguing option for photo-editing newbies or those who don’t want to while away the hours at their computer.

Relight AI will enhance back-lit images, while Skin AI can remove blemishes and smoothen skin (Image credit: Skylum)

Enhance AI: automatically adjusts common image-editing sliders such as shadows, highlights, contrast, and saturation, to deliver an instant edit.

Structure AI: focuses on enhancing image details, “without over-sharpening or introducing noise where it's not needed.”

Relight AI: performs a 3D analysis of a photograph and uses that to deliver to adjust foreground lighting, enhance the mood or correct backlighting.

Atmosphere AI: is used to add “realistic fog, mist or haze, using content-aware and depth-based masking.”

Sky AI: Luminar Neo is known for its sky replacement and Luminar: Photo Editor gets its own version, for automatic sky replacement, while also adjusting lighting and reflections to match.

Skin AI removes blemishes and smoothens skin, “while preserving natural texture.”

Body AI “Allows subtle adjustment of the torso shape - either reducing or enhancing the volume - for a more balanced appearance.”

Luminar: Photo Editor's inherent portability makes it an enticing option for creatives on the go (Image credit: Skylum)

But Luminar: Photo Editor isn’t just about AI-powered edits. It also features manual editing tools via the Develop tab, featuring the traditional tonal adjustment sliders.

There’s also an Essentials Tools tab, with various tools such as Crop, Erase, Landscape Enhancer, and Monochrome. And the Filter Collection tab, with color correction features, and various film-inspired looks.

Luminar: Photo Editor is available now via Google Play as a perpetual license or subscription. The former is available for $59.99 (international pricing to be confirmed), while the Monthly Plan costs $4.99 and the Yearly Plan costs $29.99. You can also try the application out via a seven-day free trial.

