Adobe Premiere Pro drops to just $13.79 a month in spring sale

Adobe has just told us that it is running a flash sale on Creative Cloud Single Apps for over the next 12 days. The discount allows you to buy your favorite Adobe application at just $13.79, rather than the usual $22.99, for the first six months of your annual subscription. The 50% saving is available in the US until May 12.

The Single App scheme is particularly attractive to those who just want one program - and who wouldn't benefit from Adobe's "all you can eat" All Apps plan which typically costs $59.99, but currently available for $35.99. That means for vloggers and filmmakers who want the industry-standard professional video editing software, you can just subscribe to getting Premiere Pro - without paying for apps that you just won't use.

See Adobe Premiere Pro CC review

Adobe Creative Cloud Single App - save 50%

This springr sale is on a subscription to just one of Adobe's creative apps - which are reduced to $13.79 a month (usually $22.99) for the first six months of your annual subscription. As well as Premiere Pro, this discount can be had on Photoshop and Illustrator.

Offer ends: May 12, 2025

Valid in: USA



Other single apps in this Adobe sale include Illustrator, After Effects, InDesign, and Photoshop.

Read more:

• The best photo editing software right now

• The best video editing software for vloggers and filmmakers

• The best Adobe Photography Plan deals for Photoshop CC and Lightroom

• How to download Photoshop and try it for free

• How to download Adobe Premiere Pro and try it for free