£136 for this 80-300mm equivalent lens that's smaller than a soda can!
Smaller than a soda can, save £113 on this Olympus 40-150mm lens that has an equivalent zoom of 80-300mm!
There's a great Prime Day Camera deal on one of my favorite lenses: the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is now just £129!
It's smaller than a soda can, as you can see in the image at the top of this page, meaning there's always room in my camera bag for me to squeeze it in.
The premium M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro lens offers tiptop quality, but it also has a tiptop price tag and it's much bigger. With this lens, I have an equivalent 80-300mm with me wherever I go – and it's enabled me to get some great spontaneous shots!
One of the best bang-for-buck lenses at full price, it's an even bigger bargain at £70 off! Offers an 80-300mm equivalent focal range in a super-small, super-light form factor with sharpness way above its price bracket. The black version is £136, while the silver is a little more at £169.
One of the best value lenses out there, I bought the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R on a whim because I wanted a long lens on a wildlife-friendly holiday – but it's consistently been one that I go back to and keep getting great results with!
It's not a fast lens, and it doesn't deliver pro lens levels of detail, but the sharpness is very good across the whole focal range – and again, it's shorter than a soda can and just over half the weight!
"The Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R might just be the best lens you never knew you needed," I wrote in my review.
"If you're looking for a take-everywhere telephoto zoom with an equivalent 80-300mm range – whether that's to shoot a school play from the back of a hall, a bird in a faraway tree on a hike, or even the action from the sidelines at a Sunday soccer game – this is an ideal option."
This is one of the best Olympus / OM System lenses and one of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses on the market. And of course, it's one of the best budget telephoto lenses!
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
