The Olympus E-M10 Mark IV is a great camera for beginners – and £580 with a lens is certainly an entry-level price!
I’ve always loved the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV’s good looks and compact size. I think it’s a great beginner or everyday camera, and at this price it won't break the bank
I’m a sucker for retro cameras, so I couldn’t pass up the chance to wax lyrical about the OM System / Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which is part of the Prime Day camera deals. Both the black and silver variants have been discounted, plummeting to the tantalizing sums of just £580 and £599.25, respectively.
The black variant was actually on sale last week, and I’m pleased to say that it’s slightly cheaper on Prime Day. The E-M10 Mark IV is an ideal first interchangeable-lens camera or an everyday beater for the commute or day trips. Plus, I’m sure you’ll agree, it looks absolutely gorgeous! Here’s what you’re getting for your hard-earned cash…
The Micro Four Thirds system keeps the gorgeous-looking OM-D E-M10 Mark IV plenty portable and gives that 14‑42mm kit lens an extremely versatile equivalent focal length of 28-84mm, making it an ideal setup for landscapes, street, portraits and more.
It’s nice to have the two color options, but get away from this little camera’s good looks and you’ll find a very capable first or everyday device. Yes, it was released in 2020, but if you’re looking for an uncomplicated companion that’ll deliver great-quality images and not break the bank, the E-M10 Mark IV is still a great shout.
First up, it’s worth mentioning just how small this little camera really is. It’s built around a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which provides a 2x crop factor. As such, MFT systems tend to feature smaller camera bodies and lenses than their APS-C and full-frame counterparts. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is no exception; the body is 383g and the lens is 91g. To put that into perspective, combined it’s a lighter setup than the Fujifilm X100VI.
As you’d expect from a camera within this price range, you get 4K 30p video – but what I do love about the E-M10 Mark IV is its in-body image stabilization, compensating for up to 4.5 stops. The camera also features Live Guide and Scene Modes that will give beginners a helping hand.
Otherwise it’s fairly standard fare, but when you consider that you’re getting a great-looking, compact, capable stills camera and kit lens from a reputable brand, for under £600, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is an attractive prospect. I think it’s a fantastic first, everyday, street or travel camera and would gladly use one on my daily commute.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
