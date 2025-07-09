I’m a sucker for retro cameras, so I couldn’t pass up the chance to wax lyrical about the OM System / Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, which is part of the Prime Day camera deals. Both the black and silver variants have been discounted, plummeting to the tantalizing sums of just £580 and £599.25, respectively.

The black variant was actually on sale last week, and I’m pleased to say that it’s slightly cheaper on Prime Day. The E-M10 Mark IV is an ideal first interchangeable-lens camera or an everyday beater for the commute or day trips. Plus, I’m sure you’ll agree, it looks absolutely gorgeous! Here’s what you’re getting for your hard-earned cash…

Save £61.74 Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm: was £641.74 now £580 at Amazon It’s nice to have the two color options, but get away from this little camera’s good looks and you’ll find a very capable first or everyday device. Yes, it was released in 2020, but if you’re looking for an uncomplicated companion that’ll deliver great-quality images and not break the bank, the E-M10 Mark IV is still a great shout.

First up, it’s worth mentioning just how small this little camera really is. It’s built around a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which provides a 2x crop factor. As such, MFT systems tend to feature smaller camera bodies and lenses than their APS-C and full-frame counterparts. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is no exception; the body is 383g and the lens is 91g. To put that into perspective, combined it’s a lighter setup than the Fujifilm X100VI.

As you’d expect from a camera within this price range, you get 4K 30p video – but what I do love about the E-M10 Mark IV is its in-body image stabilization, compensating for up to 4.5 stops. The camera also features Live Guide and Scene Modes that will give beginners a helping hand.

Otherwise it’s fairly standard fare, but when you consider that you’re getting a great-looking, compact, capable stills camera and kit lens from a reputable brand, for under £600, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is an attractive prospect. I think it’s a fantastic first, everyday, street or travel camera and would gladly use one on my daily commute.

