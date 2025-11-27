The Fujifilm X-E5 sees its first discount – but is it the smarter pick than the X100VI?
One is the beautiful classic everyone wants; the other might actually be the better tool
A £50 discount on the Fujifilm X-E5 doesn’t sound dramatic at first, but given how rarely Fuji bodies get meaningful price cuts, it’s enough to make you stop and ask the real question: is this the smarter buy over the hugely popular Fujifilm X100VI? For many photographers, the answer might be yes.
The X100VI is the camera everyone wants; it's a cult classic, a design icon, and a street/travel photographer’s dream. But it’s also a camera that comes with one potentially huge creative limitation: you’re locked into its fixed 23mm f/2 lens. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a stunning lens, but the moment you want more reach, more width, or more subject separation, the X100VI becomes restrictive.
And this is exactly where the X-E5 begins to shine. With access to the full Fujifilm X-mount ecosystem, the X-E5 becomes whatever you want it to be. Pair it with a compact 23mm pancake lens for an X100VI-like experience, swap to a fast 56mm f/1.2 for portraits, or pack a super zoom for travel. You’re buying into a system rather than a camera.
New cameras often don't see sales like older models, but the new Fujifilm X-E5 has dropped by £50 for Black Friday. I'd pick it up with the tiny 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens, but if you already have a good assortment of lenses, you can get the body only for £1,249.
Internally, there isn’t much to separate the two. The X-E5 uses the same excellent 40MP X-Trans 5 sensor as the X100VI, meaning you’re not giving up image quality to save money; both cameras have in-body image stabilization and share the same video specs.
The two models only diverge when it comes to looks and handling, despite the two cameras sharing the same rangefinder-style DNA.
The X100VI has a more premium charm; its hybrid OVF/EVF is a huge part of the experience, and it just has an elevated level of craftsmanship. The X-E5, by contrast, is lighter and feels a little less luxurious, with a straightforward EVF that doesn’t look quite as cool.
The X100VI might always be the camera people lust after, but the X-E5 is the camera many people actually need. If you want Fuji colours and film simulations but with the freedom to build a kit for different shooting scenarios, the X-E5 might well be the smarter buy.
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.
