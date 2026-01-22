Legendary sports photographer Peter Read Miller photographed 9 Olympics and over 40 Super Bowls, leaving behind a staggering legacy of action images

Peter Read Miller captured nine Olympic Games during his career. He was on hand to photograph Usain Bolt as he won gold and broke the world record during the men’s 100m sprint in 2008

Legendary sports photographer Peter Read Miller has sadly passed away at the age of 78. The Chicago-born creative leaves behind a staggering body of work during an incredible career that lasted more than four decades. Peter was perhaps best known for his 35-year relationship with Sports Illustrated, where he worked as both a staff and contract photographer, with over 100 cover images to his name.

During his prolific career, he photographed some of sport’s biggest names, including Usain Bolt, LeBron James, and John Madden. He covered a staggering nine Olympic Games, over 41 Super Bowls, and 14 NBA Finals. He also photographed the Stanley Cup, the World Series, the Kentucky Derby, the NCAA Basketball Final Four, and both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup.

This stunning multiple exposure of gymnast Emin Garibov was capturing during the 2012 Summer Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images / Peter Read Miller)

Sports Illustrated was just the tip of the iceberg, though, with image credits in some of publishing’s biggest titles, such as Time, Life, People, and The New York Times. Peter also worked with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Coca-Cola, Nike, Adidas, Microsoft, and of course, Canon, which honored the photographer by stating on X (formerly Twitter): “We mourn his loss with his family and the global photographic community, and honor a legacy that will endure.”

Peter was a well-known Canon stalwart who didn’t just immortalize some of sport’s greatest moments with Canon kit, but championed the brand via Canon’s Explorers of Light, of which he was a member for over 25 years. Fittingly, he was also honored by the brand as one of the Canon Legends, a team of professionals said to have made a “profound impact” as leading members of their genre.

The moment the legendary Carl Lewis landed during a long-jump attempt at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images / Peter Read Miller)

When Peter wasn’t capturing sporting history, he was educating the next generation of sports photographers by leading workshops. And indeed, About Photography ran a quote from Peter that really conveys his wisdom: “The best sports photographs are not just about the action; they're about the emotion and human drama that unfolds during competition.”

Despite his busy career, Peter still found the time to write a book: Peter Read Miller on Sports Photography: A Sports Illustrated photographer's tips, tricks, and tales on shooting football, the Olympics, and portraits. The sports photography legend was also awarded a variety of accolades during his career. He won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Dave Boss Award of Excellence and the Society of Professional Journalists’ Award for Sports Photography.

Peter Read Miller truly was a sports photography giant.

Peter Read Miller on Sports Photography - YouTube Watch On

Above: Watch this 2013 B&H presentation in which Peter Read Miller talks about his work in detail

