The world’s smallest stabilized scope: Kite Stabi One offers rock-steady 10x viewing while being smaller than your phone
Kite Optics shrinks image stabilization to pocket size with the new Stabi One monocular
Kite Optics has unveiled the Stabi One, a pocket-sized image-stabilized monocular that quietly rewrites what compact optics are capable of. Roughly the size and weight of an egg, the Stabi One 10x20 delivers a level of stability and clarity that until now has been reserved for much larger binoculars and tripod-mounted scopes. It’s a small object with a big ambition: true, high-definition observation that can go anywhere.
At the heart of the Stabi One is advanced image stabilisation technology derived from Kite’s premium APC binocular range. At 10x magnification, even the steadiest hands usually struggle to hold a clean image for more than a moment, but the Stabi One removes that familiar shake entirely. The result is a calm, locked-in view that feels closer to looking at a photograph than peering through handheld optics, allowing for long, comfortable observation without fatigue.
What makes the Stabi One particularly striking is just how small it is. Measuring only 5 × 4 × 7 cm and weighing just 130 g, it’s smaller than a wallet and lighter than most smartphones.
Yet Kite claims sharpness and contrast that challenge instruments many times its size. It’s the sort of device that disappears into a jacket pocket or hangs unnoticed from its quick-release neck strap until the moment you need it.
While birders, wildlife watchers, and hunters will instantly see the appeal, the Stabi One is clearly designed to reach far beyond traditional optics users. Hikers can scan distant trails, cyclists can take in landscapes without stopping to unpack gear, and city travellers can study architecture and landmarks in crisp detail. At concerts and sporting events, it promises a steady, close-up view from any seat, turning it into a discreet but powerful companion.
Where the Stabi One really breaks new ground is in its smartphone integration. Using a clip-on mount, it transforms into a fully stabilized digital scope for your phone. A 5x smartphone camera effectively becomes 50x, a 10x camera jumps to 100x, and even extreme magnifications are possible thanks to real optical zoom paired with stabilization. No tripods, no heavy telescopes, and no setup rituals - just clip it on and shoot. In Kite’s vision, the telescope now hangs on your phone, not the other way around.
Built for real-world use, the Stabi One operates in temperatures from –20 °C to +55 °C, is weather-resistant, and runs on a single AAA battery that lasts for months. It’s designed to be always with you, whether that’s a casual family bike ride, a city break, a safari, or something more tactical. The idea is simple: if optics are this small and this capable, there’s no reason to ever leave them behind.
The Kite Stabi One 10x20 is set to begin shipping in April 2026, with a recommended selling price of $499. Kite describes it as a world first, and the claim doesn’t feel overstated.
By combining serious optical performance, full image stabilisation, and pocket-friendly size - with the added twist of smartphone digiscoping — the Stabi One introduces a genuinely new way of seeing the world, wherever you happen to be.
