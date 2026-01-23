Leica launches new LOBA Women Grant to support female photographers worldwide

Leica has announced the launch of the LOBA Women Grant, a new international funding initiative designed to support and elevate the work of female photographers. Introduced as part of the prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award, the grant expands the LOBA program beyond its established Main and Newcomer categories, offering dedicated recognition and financial backing for women working on ambitious photographic projects.

Applications for the inaugural LOBA Women Grant will open on February 11 and close on March 15, 2026. Open to professional female photographers aged 21 and over, the grant is global in scope and invites applicants to submit proposals for new photographic series.

The successful recipient will be awarded €10,000 (approx. $11,751.65) in project funding, along with a Leica Q camera and professional support throughout the development and production of their work.

While the thematic focus of submissions is open, projects must align with the core ethos of the LOBA, which has long championed photographic storytelling that explores the complex and often fragile relationship between people and their environment. This broad framework allows photographers to approach the theme from personal, social, political, or environmental perspectives, encouraging nuanced and contemporary visual narratives.

The winning project will receive significant international exposure. As part of the LOBA award cycle, the completed series will be premiered in Wetzlar in October 2027, before touring selected Leica Galleries worldwide and appearing at major photography festivals. This extended exhibition program situates the grant firmly within Leica’s broader cultural commitment to photography, encompassing both art and documentary practices.

With the introduction of the LOBA Women Grant, Leica strengthens its investment in long-form photographic work and signals a clear intention to create more structured opportunities for female photographers on the global stage.

By combining financial support, equipment, and institutional backing, the new grant aims not only to recognize talent, but to enable the creation of meaningful, career-defining photographic projects actively.