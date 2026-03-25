Nikon Z5 II hits the lowest price for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
This Nikon Z5 II deal makes full-frame more accessible than ever
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The Nikon Z5 II has quickly become one of the most talked-about full-frame mirrorless cameras, and when deals start to appear, they’re worth paying attention to.
Now you can get the Nikon Z5 II at Amazon for $1,596.95, down from $1,849.95 - saving you a cool $253
The Nikon Z5 II is a capable entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 24.5MP sensor, Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor, advanced subject-detect autofocus, and 4K video, delivering impressive image quality and performance at a relatively accessible price point.
What makes the Z5 II stand out is how much camera you’re getting for the money. Built around a 24.5MP full-frame sensor with powerful in-body stabilization and Nikon’s latest EXPEED 7 processor, it delivers impressive image quality, strong low-light performance, and fast, intelligent autofocus that can track a wide range of subjects . This is a camera that feels far from entry-level once you start shooting with it.
There’s also a clear shift here toward hybrid shooting. The Z5 II handles 4K video alongside high-speed stills shooting, making it a genuinely versatile tool whether you’re shooting portraits, landscapes, or content for digital platforms. It’s that balance of stills and video that gives it a broader appeal than many cameras at this level .
In real-world use, this is where the value really comes through. The handling is classic Nikon, solid, intuitive, and confidence-inspiring, while features like dual card slots, advanced subject detection, and improved burst speeds make it a camera you can grow into rather than out of. It’s been widely praised as one of the best-value full-frame options available right now, and it’s easy to see why .
If you spot the Nikon Z5 II on sale, it’s one of those moments where stepping up to full-frame makes complete sense. This is a camera that delivers professional-level results without the usual premium price tag, and that combination is what makes it such a standout in today’s market.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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