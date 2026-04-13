This Nikon full-frame camera has just dropped to its lowest-ever price, under $1,600

The Nikon Z5 II has quickly become one of the most talked-about full-frame mirrorless cameras, and when deals start to appear, they’re worth paying attention to.



Now you can get the Nikon Z5 II at B&H for just $1,596.95, down from $1,846.95 - saving you a cool $250

Save $250 Nikon Z5 II: was $1,846.95 now $1,596.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z5 II is a capable entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera featuring a 24.5MP sensor, Nikon’s powerful EXPEED 7 processor, advanced subject-detect autofocus, and 4K video, delivering impressive image quality and performance at a relatively accessible price point.

What really makes the Nikon Z5 II stand out is just how much camera you are getting for your money. On paper alone, it looks strong, with a 24.5MP full-frame sensor, highly effective in-body image stabilization, and Nikon’s latest EXPEED 7 processor, but in the hand, it feels even more impressive. This is a camera that delivers lovely image quality, strong low-light performance, and fast, dependable autofocus that feels far more advanced than you might expect at this level. In truth, once you start shooting with it, the Z5 II feels anything but entry-level.

There is also a very clear move here toward hybrid shooting, which only adds to its appeal. The Z5 II is not just a capable stills camera; it also handles 4K video with real confidence, making it a genuinely versatile option for photographers and content creators alike. Whether you are shooting portraits, landscapes, travel, or creating content for social media and digital platforms, it has the kind of all-around ability that makes it easy to recommend.

In real-world use, that value becomes even more obvious. The handling is classic Nikon, solid, intuitive, and reassuringly well thought out, while features like dual card slots, advanced subject detection, and faster burst shooting give it the feel of a camera you can grow with for years rather than something you will quickly outgrow. It strikes that sweet spot of performance, practicality, and price better than many of its rivals.

If you spot the Nikon Z5 II on sale, it is one of those deals well worth paying attention to. Full-frame cameras often still carry a premium, but this one gives you professional-level performance without the usual sting in the wallet, and that is exactly what makes it such an appealing choice in today’s market.