Atomos' new on-camera monitor is bursting with pro features
Whatever you need from an on-camera monitor, chances are the new Ninja TX GO can do it
Atomos has launched a new professional-grade on-camera monitor with RAW recording capability: Ninja TX GO. The 5-inch touchscreen display is capable of HDR and a 1500-nit max brightness, and is able to display professional tools like waveform, vectorscope, and focus peaking, facilitating complete control over framing, exposure, and color accuracy on-set.
But the Ninja TX GO isn't just a monitor: it can also record video at up to 6K 30p RAW over HDMI, either to a CFexpress Type B card, or external USB-C SSD storage. Supported codecs include Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264.
Where the TX GO improves on previous Ninja models is its integrated camera control. This allows direct adjustment of exposure settings such as aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. Supported cameras brands include Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Z CAM and others.
Ninja TX GO also packs built-in Wi-Fi, enabling effortless video transfer to cloud services like Frame.io and Dropbox, or the ability to live stream via NDI 6/HX3. Atomos includes 20GB of free ATOMOSphere cloud storage, enabling direct upload to ATOMOSphere.
Power is supplied by USB-C, an NP-F battery, or an AC adaptor, and the monitor connects to your camera via a robust locking cable system for HDMI and USB-C connections, ensuring reliability whatever the production demands.
The Atomos Ninja TX GO is available now, priced at USD $799 / £718 / AUD $1,319
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
