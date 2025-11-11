Atomos' new on-camera monitor is bursting with pro features

Atomos has launched a new professional-grade on-camera monitor with RAW recording capability: Ninja TX GO. The 5-inch touchscreen display is capable of HDR and a 1500-nit max brightness, and is able to display professional tools like waveform, vectorscope, and focus peaking, facilitating complete control over framing, exposure, and color accuracy on-set.

(Image credit: Atomos)

But the Ninja TX GO isn't just a monitor: it can also record video at up to 6K 30p RAW over HDMI, either to a CFexpress Type B card, or external USB-C SSD storage. Supported codecs include Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264.

(Image credit: Atomos)

Where the TX GO improves on previous Ninja models is its integrated camera control. This allows direct adjustment of exposure settings such as aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. Supported cameras brands include Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony, Z CAM and others.

(Image credit: Atomos)

Ninja TX GO also packs built-in Wi-Fi, enabling effortless video transfer to cloud services like Frame.io and Dropbox, or the ability to live stream via NDI 6/HX3. Atomos includes 20GB of free ATOMOSphere cloud storage, enabling direct upload to ATOMOSphere.

(Image credit: Atomos)

Power is supplied by USB-C, an NP-F battery, or an AC adaptor, and the monitor connects to your camera via a robust locking cable system for HDMI and USB-C connections, ensuring reliability whatever the production demands.

The Atomos Ninja TX GO is available now, priced at USD $799 / £718 / AUD $1,319