VIOFO launches new bargain dash cam with a cutting-edge 4K sensor

VIOFO has launched a new accessibly-priced, yet feature-packed 4K dashcam. The A119M is based around Sony's IMX678 STARVIS 2 1/1.8" 4K image sensor. This is a sensor designed specifically for use in surveillance applications and is claimed to offer wider dynamic range and improved low light performance over previous sensors. Its 4K resolution increases the likelihood that fine details such as license plates will be more easy to read, while the sensor's high dynamic range should further enhance detail in high-contrast environments like tunnels and backlit conditions. The f/1.8 140-degree wide-angle lens is said to generate minimal distortion, and a circular polarizing lens is employed to reduce windshield glare and reflections.

(Image credit: Viofo)

In addition to its cutting-edge imaging hardware, the A119M gets next-gen Wi-Fi 6 connectivity that delivers up to 3x faster file transfers (30 MB/s) than Wi-Fi 5. This should translate to a one-minute 4K clip downloading in just 10 seconds, should you need to share evidence quickly. Alternatively, there's also a physical USB 2.0 Type-C connection for wired data transfer and applying firmware updates. Quad-mode GPS comprising GPS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, and GLONASS satellite connectivity enables precise recording of location, speed, and time data, which can be viewed during video playback via the VIOFO App or VIOFO PC Player.

(Image credit: Viofo)

The A119M can be controlled via the onboard buttons and screen menus, or the dash cam will respond to voice commands to start or stop recording, take photos or to check the device status. The A119M Pro can also speak back with status updates, alerts, and memory notifications.

(Image credit: Viofo)

Add the optional HK6 hardwire kit and the A119M can also protect your vehicle when you leave it parked. Auto event detection records 15 seconds before and 30 seconds after movement or impact is detected, or you can choose time-lapse mode, which records continuously at 1–10 fps with low bitrate continuous audio to save storage and power. You can also set a timer to define the length of parking recording needed, or for extra peace of mind the hardwire kit can cut power to the dash cam when low battery voltage is detected, so you'll never return to a flat battery.

The VIOFO A119M is available now, with a retail price of $189.99/£190. For a limited time only it's being offered with a $30/£30 discount, for an offer price of $159.99/£160.