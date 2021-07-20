Best timelapse cameras in 2021 for construction, events or speeding up nature

Investing in the best timelapse camera is a great way to capture a matter of hours, days, weeks or months in a short clip. We've rounded up the best timelapse cameras around to help you find the perfect model for you.

Timelapse videos have become increasingly popular over the past few years, with anything from the unfurling of a rare flower to the construction of a new building becoming perfect fodder for the strangely-addictive format. Most cameras have some sort of timelapse function, enabling you to at least set an interval timer to capture a series of photos you can combine into a video form later. In fact, many of the best camera phones have the capability to produce timelapses – iPhones have a particularly useful timelapse function in the native camera app.

However, depending on the situation you're shooting, leaving your main camera or personal phone capturing photos for extended periods of time isn't ideal. Some of the most interesting timelapse videos are captured over weeks, or even months – and having your main tech tied up for that amount of time just won't be practical.

That's why buying one of the best timelapse cameras can be so useful. These cameras are built to last much longer than traditional cameras (although you may have to rely on old-fashioned batteries instead) and they're also usually pretty rugged and weatherproof. Plus, many of the best timelapse cameras automatically process your collection of stills straight into a video clip for you. This prevents you from having to mess around with dedicated timelapse software yourself.

Best timelapse cameras in 2021

(Image credit: Brinno)

1. Brinno Empower TLC2020 Best timelapse camera for construction projects Specifications Stills resolution (effective): 2MP Video resolution: 1080p Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: MicroSD/SDHC/SDXC card, up to 128GB Night vision:: Yes Audio recording: Yes LCD: Yes Dimensions: 60 x 71 x 47 mm Power: 4x AA batteries. TODAY'S BEST DEALS $369.99 View at BHPhoto $369.99 View at Adorama Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Wide range of accessories + Interchangeable lenses + 2” screen Reasons to avoid - AVI only - Waterproof casing costs extra

The TLC2020 is not Brinno’s first timelapse camera, and this model does offer more than some of its predecessors while using the same interchangeable CS mount lenses, which some might already have in their collections. It can capture up to 82 days worth of footage (at one frame every 5 minutes) thanks to the option to add 2 extra batteries, and manufacturer Brinno offers a range of optional accessories including its jib-like BARD monopod/clamp, a waterproof housing and a smooth-moving motorized turntable. Setup is merciful to those not inclined to algebra, clearly indicating how many seconds of footage per hour will be shot in plain English on the rear-mounted monitor. If you want more guidance, mode names like “indoor event” and “detailed craftwork” help you choose the right speed. The produced video, however, is in .avi format which will mean Mac users will need a conversion tool (but these are fairly easily found online).

(Image credit: Brinno)

2. Brinno TLC200 Pro Best timelapse camera for enthusiasts getting started Specifications Stills resolution (effective): 1.4MP Video resolution: 720p Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: SD Card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes (Pro version) Audio recording: No LCD: Yes Dimensions: 64 x 106 x 46 mm Power: 4x AA batteries or Micro USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS $243.60 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 110 degrees of lens adjustment + Interchangeable lenses + HDR makes the Pro worth having alone Reasons to avoid - Maximum video resolution is 1280 x 720 - Waterproof casing costs extra

While Brinno offer devices with higher resolutions, the TLC200 and TLC200 Pro mark a more accessible starting point into timelapse photography while retaining the significant benefit of compatibility with Brinno’s lens system. You could buy one of these, add a compatible tele lens later, then use that lens with a more powerful camera (like the Empower TLC2020) when the job demanded it. (The waterproof housing is probably more essential than a new lens.)

In exchange for the cheaper entry price, you get a smaller preview screen, just 1.4” (though that is enough to do the job) and – if you skip the ‘Pro’ model – you also miss out on HDR. The latter is an essential feature if lighting conditions will shift during your shoot. That’ll be worthwhile since (with either model) you’ll be able to get 40 day’s worth on camera capturing one shot every 5 minutes. This might even be the start of a new creative avenue for the kids, with optional triggers for stop-motion amongst the available accessories it could even promote patience.

(Image credit: ATLi)

3. aTLi EON Best time-lapse camera for stand-out social posts Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 4MP Video resolution: 1080P Interval: 0.5sec - 24h Data storage: Via Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC card, up to 128GB Night vision: Low Light mode Audio recording: Yes LCD: No Dimensions: 71 x 50 x 53mm Power: 2050mAh rechargeable TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Great accessories + Time Slice option + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - 4K would be nice

If you’ve been caught by the time-lapse bug on social but don’t want to tie up your phone, then it certainly feels like the EON is the camera built with you in mind. You might think the option of a white case verges on the condescending (if so, choose the more traditional black), but in truth it is features like the Time Slice that stand out. This is a single photo generated from strips of a time-lapse to show a day in a single still – very striking.

That’s not all, either. The camera is presented more as a set including a UV filter, case, lens hood and mini tripod. It is app controlled, so you’ll need your phone to get things going, but the app offers more than mere interval settings. You can tap to zoom on an area as you adjust the manual focus, check a live preview even as a shoot is in progress, or switch to an infrared mode. You can also switch to power-saving mode; in this case the battery is measured in days, not minutes, and the 2μm pixels and up to 1.4-sec shutter speed can help in low light.

(Image credit: Moultrie)

4. Moultrie Wingscapes TimelapseCam Pro Best timelapse camera for close-ups like plants and birds Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP Video resolution: 1080p Video length: up to 90 seconds Data storage: Via SD or SDHC card, up to 32GB Night vision: Yes Audio recording: Yes LCD: Yes Dimensions: 245x152x92 mm Power: 8x AA (or AC adapter) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can produce shallow-depth-of-field + Weatherproof + Accessibly priced Reasons to avoid - Firmware updates could be easier

This is the specifically time-lapse version, but Wingscapes also produce a camera which is similarly friendly to close-up action but triggered – like the best trail cameras – by close-up action. Supplied with a mounting bracket for poles and a strap for trees, this device is very much designed to live in the outdoors.

The intention that it should be focused on a specific location (a bird feeder or a growing flower) is hammered home by the fact the box also includes a tape measure for discovering the focusing distance. Yes, it’s a manual focus, but the lens grip has been surrounded by markings so setting the distance isn’t too challenging, and the fewer expensive features, the easier it feels to leave it outdoors for extended periods! That said, it has a powerful LED flash and the option to have 2 different time-lapse programs per day (perhaps a lower frame rate at night?), both nice extras.

There is also ‘managed memory,’ which deletes the oldest images on the memory card if space runs out, rather than stopping altogether. If you’re always organized, you should never need this feature. You might want it disabled (which you can do). However, writing as someone more likely to copy images off than to remember to delete them after, I found it very useful.

(Image credit: GoPro)

5. GoPro Hero9 Black Best time-lapse camera for action Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP Video resolution: 5K Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: Via Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC card, up to 256GB Night vision: : Yes Audio recording: Yes LCD: Yes, Front & Back Dimensions: 71 x 55 x 34mm Power: 1720mAh rechargeable TODAY'S BEST DEALS $399.99 View at Best Buy $399.99 View at Sweetwater Sound $449 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Front and back screen for composing + High-resolution 5K output Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive - Touchscreen is a little laggy

The ultimate action camera, the GoPro Hero9 Black can shoot about 70 minutes of 5K video at a luxurious 100Mbp. Time-lapse is just an extra feature, but still offers the choice of 0.5, 1, 2, 5, 10, 30 and 60-second intervals between frames (though, oddly, JPEG only for 0.5, 1 and 2-second intervals). Pleasingly, with at 30% bigger battery than the Hero8, you should get fairly long clips even before resorting to external batteries (for action purposes, expanding the battery might be less of a plus). The “TimeWarp 3.0” mode even offers a real speed option; briefly hold a button and the time-lapse will slow to real speed and add audio.

Other features include swappable lenses and in-built “Hypersmooth” and horizon levelling which works a lot like a gimbal-without-a-gimbal that even work in time-lapse, and the results are striking; if you go for a walk your footage will look like you’ve shot ordinary footage with a gimbal and sped it up. Like all recent GoPros, it will also make micro-adjustments to exposure for a smooth light-to-dark time-lapse; no awkward 1/3rd stop jumps, and there is a dedicated Night Lapse mode with auto interval. Handy.

(Image credit: DJI)

6. DJI Osmo Action Best action time-lapse camera for interval variety Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 12MP Video resolution: 4K Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: Via Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC card, up to 256GB Night vision: No Audio recording: Yes LCD: Yes, Front & Back Dimensions: 65 x 42 x 35mm Power: 1300mAh rechargeable TODAY'S BEST DEALS $199 View at BHPhoto $199.99 View at Best Buy $257.50 View at Walmart 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Available for less than Hero9 + Software much improved since launch + Front and back screen Reasons to avoid - Confusing stabilization mode

When the Osmo Action arrived in 2019 it must have knocked GoPro for six; until then DJI was mostly known for drones and gimbals but all of a sudden they had a 4K flagship action camera with a colour screen on the front and a colour touchscreen on the back (the new GoPro Hero 9 finally matches that well over a year later). That said, DJI didn’t quite get everything right on day one, but since then there have been a lot of welcome software updates.

In what is a good interface (except the RockSteady button), DJI’s timelapse screen is especially easy to use via the touchscreen. You get two scrolling options (Interval & shooting Duration), while continually being provided with a calculated Video Duration. So, dial 10s Interval and 1h Duration and you’ll see a 00:12 Video Duration (assuming 60fps). OK, not entirely unique, but what does stand out on this screen is the variety of intervals you can use to get the perfect shot length; 0.5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 13, 15, 20, 30 seconds. All these are available at 4K, 2.7K and 1080p and, of course, there is a built-in microphone and, like the GoPro, it is fully waterproof.

(Image credit: Shanren)

7. Shanren Pocket Time Lapse Camera Best low-cost compact time-lapse camera Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 8MP Video resolution: 1080P@30fps Video length: up to 60 seconds Data storage: Via MicroSD card, up to 32GB Night vision: : No Audio recording: Yes LCD: No Dimensions: 42 x 42 x 20mm Power: 60-min battery TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Weighs less than an ounce (22g) + Wearable camera that offers action camera and timelapse functionality Reasons to avoid - Battery only lasts an hour - so no good for construction

If you’re interested in experimenting, and want to take your camera into less-than-ideal conditions, then Shanren’s pocket wi-fi camera is ideal for the purpose. It’s light, it records at 1080P and can output a useful video file (H.264) taking a frame every 1/5/10/30 or 60 seconds. There isn’t any excess either; this is a compact camera with a 120˚ field of view which can be placed nearly anywhere with the included clip, sucker or magnet.

For a little extra you can pick up a waterproof case which includes a handlebar mount for cyclists and offers up to 30m protection from the deeps. Even with the extra spent on the case bundle this is a modestly priced camera. Where you might find it lacking is the battery life, which barely manages an hour while shooting timelapse at one frame a minute – no doubt something to do with the 20g weight. To view your creations you’ll need to connect your phone via wi-fi so, if you’ve pushed the recording limit, you might also need to charge first; frustrating but for many it might be a reasonable price to pay for, well, a reasonably priced device.

(Image credit: Afidus)

8. Afidus ATL-200 HD Best timelapse camera for flexibility, this camera can do long term and has optical zoom Specifications Stills resolution (megapixels): 20MP Video resolution: 1080p Video length: up to 90 seconds Data storage: Ultra Micro SD, up to 128GB Night vision: Yes Audio recording: No LCD: Yes Dimensions: 71 x 91 x 43mm Power: 4x AA (or Micro USB) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Instagram framing guide + PIR Motion Sensor included + IP65 weatherproofing Reasons to avoid - Once started, you cannot use the app to stop a timelapse

With a standard tripod mount, a motion detector, HDR, and a zoom (with an effective 16-35mm focal length) the Afidus ATL-200 has potential for a wide variety of potential users. The Sony Exmor imaging sensor can produce 1080P, but setting it up isn’t too painful; there is autofocus (and macro) and the convenience of your phone’s screen via the Wi-Fi app for operation. If it turns out you’ve given the camera a great view, you can also shoot limited sections of continuous video at up to 30fps (720P) or 15fps for 1080p.

The real purpose, though, time-lapse intervals, can be set from every second to every day via the well-featured app. This is also where one can choose Stars mode, and various other settings, and even pop up an Instagram-friendly square to frame your shot in so the resulting footage will work on square and 16:9 formats. Another handy feature is image alignment; if you move the camera (accidentally or to change the battery), you can load a previous shot and use it re-align the camera with the previous clips.

Read more:

Best video-editing software

Best free software for video editing

The best trail cameras

The best spy cameras

The best body cameras

