This new compact camera monitor from Hollyland could make film sets run a lot smoother

Hollyland has just announced the Pyro 5, a new 5.5-inch all-in-one wireless monitor designed to streamline production for filmmakers and crews.

Freshly added to the company’s Pyro lineup, it combines a bright HD display with wireless transmission, camera control, and recording features, positioning itself as more than just another field monitor.

As someone who’s spent plenty of time wrestling with monitors on set, I can see why this could be a big deal. The Pyro 5 is designed to minimize clutter: instead of carrying a separate monitor, transmitter, and recording solution, it combines everything into one compact unit. For small crews, that could mean fewer boxes to mount, fewer cables to untangle, and fewer points of failure when the pressure’s on.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

The monitor itself is no slouch, with a 1500-nit screen that’s bright enough for outdoor work and built-in tools like waveform, LUT support, focus assist, and zebras for exposure checks. But the bigger story here is wireless stability.

The Pyro 5 can operate on both 2.4G and 5G bands and uses Hollyland’s Auto Frequency Hopping to constantly seek the cleanest channel. In theory, that should mean fewer dropouts and much lower latency; a major plus when you’re pulling focus or relying on a real-time feed across distances of up to 400 metres.

What makes it particularly appealing for collaborative setups is its ability to send one signal to four receivers at once. A feature that saves time on set, as the director, AC, and even clients can all monitor simultaneously without passing around a single screen. Add in Multi-Cam Switching for juggling camera groups, and lock pairing to prevent crossed signals, and the Pyro 5 starts to look like a tool designed for real-world workflows rather than just spec sheets.

Above: The Hollyland Pyro 5 intro video

Other notable features include proxy recording and content tagging, designed to speed up post-production workflows, flexible power options, and a quick-release antenna system for faster rigging and breakdown.

I haven’t tested it in the field yet, but on paper, it feels like a continuation of a trend. Monitors that don’t just display an image, but actively reduce friction in production. If it delivers on stability and ease of use, the Pyro 5 could be one of those behind-the-scenes tools that make shoots run smoother.

The Hollyland Pyro 5 is available now through distributors and Hollyland’s Amazon store for the price of $419 / £443.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

