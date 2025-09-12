Atomos' new Shinobi 7 RX monitor makes cables a thing of the past

Atomos has unveiled the Shinobi 7 RX, a rugged, super-bright 7-inch HDR monitor that’s designed to free creators from cables.

While Atomos made its name with the game-changing monitor-recorder, the company has found equal success with its monitor-only range. The Shinobi II, launched in summer 2024, has won wide acclaim for bringing camera control and touch-to-focus features to a standalone monitor. Now, the Shinobi 7 RX takes the much-loved Shinobi 7 platform and injects those same features, along with wireless video monitoring.

“With Shinobi 7 RX we have taken everything people loved about the original Shinobi 7 and made it better,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber. “We wanted to bring across the powerful camera control features that were first introduced with Shinobi II, and add high-quality wireless monitoring to make it the perfect on-set companion.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Atomos) (Image credit: Atomos)

Pairing with the Atomos TX RX wireless monitoring system, the Shinobi 7 RX can receive low-latency video streams (under 60ms) from up to 300m (1000ft) away. One Atomos TX transmitter can send to four Shinobi 7 RX units simultaneously, meaning directors, focus pullers, and even clients can all enjoy a dedicated view on set. The monitor also supports RTSP H.264 streaming over Wi-Fi.

Camera control extends across a wide range of Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony models, plus Z CAM E2 via serial cable. Key exposure settings, including aperture, shutter speed, and ISO, are easily adjustable through on-screen sliders, while Atomos’ familiar monitoring tools (EL Zone false color, waveform, zebra, peaking, LUTs) help nail exposure and focus.

The 7-inch HDR screen packs a calibrated peak brightness of 2200nits, dual NPF battery slots, HDMI and 3G-SDI in/out, support for 8-channel 24-bit audio, and on-device calibration.

The Atomos Shinobi 7 RX is priced at $799, with in-store availability set for late October.

